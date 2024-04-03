Home / Sports / Other Sports News / English Premier League club Brighton posts profit of USD 154 million

Premier League club Brighton posted an after-tax profit of GBP 122.8 million (USD 154.4 million) for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

AP Brighton (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
That figure represented a jump from GBP 24.1 million (USD 30.3 million) in profit the previous year after sales of star players like Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella and compensation for former manager Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea in September 2022.

Brighton said its accounts did not include further big sales like Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez because their transfers to Chelsea were completed after the reporting period.

Caicedo's move was worth up to USD 146 million and Sanchez reportedly cost USD 32 million.

Brighton's figures were also boosted after it secured its highest Premier League finish sixth and advanced to the semifinals of the FA Cup.

"We now have a very solid platform to continue to make significant progress on the pitch, by investing in our squad," Brighton deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said.

Brighton said its turnover was a club high of GBP 204.5 million (USD 257 million).

Topics :English Premier League

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

