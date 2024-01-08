Explained: Race to Paris badminton rankings, its connection with India Open

With the India Open beginning on January 16, 2024, at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex’s KD Jadhav Hall, the race to the Paris Olympics for Badminton players will intensify. It is the first Super 750 BWF tournament with 11,000 points up for grabs.

The positioning of the tournament is such that it falls right after the Malaysian Open and is the only Super 750 tournament till the French Open in March. With April 30, 2024, being the deadline for the Olympic qualification window, also known as Race To Paris, the India Open becomes crucial. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What is Race to Paris Badminton Rankings?

In every Olympic year, apart from the usual rankings of the players by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), a special Race to the Olympic (Paris in this case) rankings are prepared. The Race to Paris was given a timeline of 12 months and within the time frame of May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, the rankings will be decided as per the usual BWF tournament ranking system. This ranking list is called the Badminton Race to Paris ranking.

How is each tournament ranked?

According to BWF, the World Tour has the highest points 13,000 for the winner while Super 1000 tournaments, which include the Malaysian Open, All England Championship, Indonesia Open, and China Open have 12,000 points for the winners. Similarly, the ladder goes downward with Super 100 tournaments fetching the winner 5,500 points.

Rank Country Player Points Tournaments 1 DEN Viktor AXELSEN 90695 11 2 JPN Kodai NARAOKA 79735 16 3 CHN SHI Yu Qi 77304 14 4 CHN LI Shi Feng 74798 15 5 INA Jonatan CHRISTIE 72411 14 6 INA Anthony Sinisuka GINTING 71891 14 7 THA Kunlavut VITIDSARN 71298 14 8 IND PRANNOY H. S. 69214 13 9 DEN Anders ANTONSEN 65370 14 10 JPN Kenta NISHIMOTO 63457 18 11 MAS LEE Zii Jia 62126 16 12 TPE CHOU Tien Chen 57608 21 13 MAS NG Tze Yong 57080 17 14 SGP LOH Kean Yew 55152 15 15 CHN WENG Hong Yang 53440 15 16 HKG LEE Cheuk Yiu 52330 18 17 IND Lakshya SEN 50140 14

Sat-Chi in the list

Satwik Sairaj Rankireedy and Chirag Shetty are placed fifth in the Men's Doubles Race to Paris rankings and would sail through easily.

Tanisha Castro and Ashwani Ponappa are ranked 14th in the women’s doubles while PV Sindhu is ranked 12th in the women’s singles. They will qualify as the first-choice players from India. But the country could not have more than one representation in doubles categories as there are no other pairs currently ranked 1-8 in the Race to Paris rankings. Apart from Sindhu, there are no other women’s singles players ranked between 1-16 in the Race to the Paris rankings either.

Will PV Sindhu participate in the India Open?

PV Sindhu is on a break as she is recovering from her injury that occurred in October last year. She will miss the Malaysian Open and the Indian Open as well. However, she will have the opportunity to maintain her ranking in the top 16 in Race to Paris when she makes her comeback in the Badminton Asia Championships in mid-February. She is now with a new coach, Indonesia’s Agus Dwi Santoso, after parting ways with another Indonesian Muhammad Hafiz Hashim.