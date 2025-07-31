F1 champion Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull for 2026, confirms extension

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he is staying with the Red Bull team for next year, ending months of speculation over his future.

For me, it's always been quite clear, and also for next year," the four-time champion said Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"I'm discussing with the team already the plans the things that we want to change for next year, so that means that I'm also staying with the team for next year.

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull through 2028. At recent races he had deflected direct questions about whether he'd stay with the team next year, and there had been indications that a performance-related clause could allow him to exit the contract earlier. The exact details of any clause are not public.