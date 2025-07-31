Home / Sports / Other Sports News / F1 champion Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull for 2026, confirms extension

F1 champion Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull for 2026, confirms extension

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull through 2028. At recent races he had deflected direct questions about whether he'd stay with the team next year

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
AP Budapest
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:09 PM IST
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he is staying with the Red Bull team for next year, ending months of speculation over his future.

For me, it's always been quite clear, and also for next year," the four-time champion said Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"I'm discussing with the team already the plans the things that we want to change for next year, so that means that I'm also staying with the team for next year.

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull through 2028. At recent races he had deflected direct questions about whether he'd stay with the team next year, and there had been indications that a performance-related clause could allow him to exit the contract earlier. The exact details of any clause are not public.

Mercedes driver George Russell had said he believed his team was holding talks with Verstappen.

Verstappen's comments come less than a month after Christian Horner was removed from his role as Red Bull team principal after 20 years and replaced by Laurent Mekies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Formula One

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

