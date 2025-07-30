Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Maharashtra cabinet honours Divya Deshmukh for world chess title win

Maharashtra cabinet honours Divya Deshmukh for world chess title win

In a statement on Monday, Fadnavis said Divya Deshmukh has inscribed the state's name in golden letters on the international chess board

Divya Deshmukh
India's chess player Divya Deshmukh during the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final match tiebreaks against compatriot Koneru Humpy, in Batumi, Georgia, Monday, July 28, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra cabinet has passed a resolution congratulating Divya Deshmukh on being the youngest chess player to win the Women's Chess World Cup. The resolution was moved on Tuesday in the cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and comprising Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and other ministers. Divya Deshmukh, the 19-year-old player from Nagpur, became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup on Monday as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final in Batumi, Georgia. CM Fadnavis on Monday announced the Maharashtra government will felicitate the newly crowned Grandmaster on her stellar achievement.

"It is a moment of great joy that Nagpur and Maharashtra girl Divya Deshmukh has won the Women's World Cup and earned the Grandmaster title as well. She is the youngest chess player to win the prestigious international title," he said.

In a statement on Monday, Fadnavis said Divya Deshmukh has inscribed the state's name in golden letters on the international chess board. It was a matter of immense pride that both players in the World Cup final were Indians, he added, while also congratulating Humpy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP leads in sports push, over 500 athletes get jobs: CM Yogi Adityanath

World Championships 2025 woes persist for struggling Indian swimmers

ACL surgery forces steeplechaser Sable to miss September World Championship

Divya hopes this is just the beginning after FIDE Women's World Cup win

Macau Open: Satwik-Chirag chase title; Lakshya, Prannoy seek form boost

Topics :World Chess ChampionshipCHESS

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story