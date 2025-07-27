FIDE Women's World Cup Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Koneru vs Divya Game 2 of the final is now underway

An all-Indian final has brought Batumi, Georgia, alive, as Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and teenage sensation Divya Deshmukh lock horns in the decisive Game 2 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup final. Game 1 ended in a thrilling draw, and each player now stands just a step away from one of the biggest prizes in women’s chess: a $50,000 winner’s purse, a place in history, and immense national pride.

In the opening game, 19-year-old Divya launched a bold piece sacrifice as White, aiming to unsettle Humpy and deny her king castling rights. For several moves, Divya was not just holding her own—analysis even suggested she had a clear advantage deep into the middlegame. However, in the heat of the moment, she missed a subtle but critical follow-up, and Humpy’s experienced defence allowed her to claw back, defending tenaciously and forcing a perpetual check for the draw.

With colours reversed for Game 2, Humpy, a two-time World Rapid champion, has the edge of playing White—a colour she has wielded to magnificent effect throughout the tournament. Both players are now familiar with each other’s opening preparation and nerves will be high, as a drawn classical mini-match will push this title bout into rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Monday.

Both Humpy and Divya have already secured spots in the next Women’s Candidates, so Sunday’s showdown is solely about glory and the trophy. Will the veteran’s composure prevail, or can Divya’s fearless style pull off a career-defining win? Chess fans everywhere await one more act of drama as a new queen is crowned in Batumi.

