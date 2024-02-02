FIH Women's Pro League: Indian hockey team matches, timing, live streaming

The Indian women’s hockey team would look to wash away the disappointment of not being able to qualify for the Paris Olympics by making a great comeback in the FIH Women’s Pro League 2023-24, starting February 3, 2024, in Odisha.

The Indian women’s team which entered the Pro League once again after winning the Nations Cup, will face the USA, the Netherlands, China, and Australia in the India leg of the league being played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela

The first round of matches will be played in Bhubaneshwar with the USA taking on the Netherlands in the opener. The return fixtures will be played in Rourkela between February 12 and 18.

This edition of the league started on December 6 in Argentina. The Netherlands are at the top of the points table having won all their four previous matches.

What is the Indian squad for the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24?

Indian Women’s Team Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, and Jyoti Chhatri.

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, and Sunelita Toppo.

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), and Sharmila Devi.

FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 live coverage and broadcast details



Timev (IST) Match Platform Saturday, February 3 17:30 USA vs Netherlands JioCinema 19:30 China vs India JioCinema + S18 – Khel Sunday, February 4 17:30 China vs Australia JioCinema 19:30 India vs Netherlands JioCinema + S18 – Khel Tuesday, February 6 17:30 China vs Netherlands JioCinema 19:30 USA vs Australia JioCinema Wednesday, February 7 17:30 China vs USA JioCinema 19:30 India vs Australia JioCinema + S18 – Khel Friday, February 9 17:30 Netherlands vs Australia JioCinema 19:30 India vs USA JioCinema + S18 – Khel

When will the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 begin?

The FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 will begin on February 3 and go on till February 18, 2024.

What are the venues of the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 India leg?

Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneshwar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela are the venues of the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 India leg.

What is the starting time of matches in the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 India leg?

The matches in the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 India leg will begin from 5:30 PM onwards.

Which channels will live broadcast the matches in the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 India leg?

Sports18 Khel will live broadcast the matches in the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 India leg in India.

Where can people follow the live streaming of the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 India leg?

Indi India, people can Live stream the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24 India leg matches on JioCinema free of cost.