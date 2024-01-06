Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix alleging contract breach by Telangana

Formula E has announced the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix, alleging a contract breach by the new Telangana government.

The second Formula E race in India was slated to be held on February 10.

"The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on 30 October 2023," Formula E said in statement on Friday.

The body, alleged a breach of contract by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) that falls under the control of Telangana government.

"Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract."



"FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO's rights in that regard are reserved."



The inaugural electric race in the country was held in February last year with the then IT Minister KT Rama Rao playing a huge role in bringing the race to Hyderabad.

However, KTR's BRS party lost the state election to Congress in December and the new government has not shown the same willingness to host the race.