Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Beach Games 2024: Govt transformed India's sporting culture, says PM Modi

Beach Games 2024: Govt transformed India's sporting culture, says PM Modi

The PM's message was read out by an official at the opening ceremony of the 'Beach Games 2024' being organised at Ghoghla beach in Diu

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said the Centre is planning to organise World Beach Games in India
Press Trust of India Diu

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government had transformed the entire sports ecosystem in India, due to which a strong sporting culture was developing in the country.

The PM's message was read out by an official at the opening ceremony of the 'Beach Games 2024' being organised at Ghoghla beach in Diu, part of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Any nation's progress is often mirrored by its performance in sports. Therefore, it is heartening to see a strong sporting culture developing in India. Our athletes have been making the nation proud through excellence at various international sporting events," Modi said in his written message read out by IAS officer Amit Singla.

"Over the last decade, we have transformed the entire ecosystem of sports. Be it identifying and providing opportunities to sporting talent from smaller cities and towns, to building modern sports infrastructure. Further, in the last few years, Indian youngsters are being encouraged even in sports," the PM said.

Expressing pleasure at the Beach Games 2024 being organized in Diu, Modi said it is the first time multi-sports beach games are being conducted in India.

"Sports occupy a prominent place in our culture and life. It has a language of its own. While in individuals, it instills the quality of dealing with adversity, at a larger level, it helps build team spirit and camaraderie. Sporting events are an opportunity to win not just medals but also the affection and hearts of people the world over," he said.

"It is noteworthy this year's edition at Diu will showcase sporting disciplines that are lesser known in our country such as beach volleyball, beach boxing and beach soccer, beach kabaddi and tug of war. May the Beach Games 2024 serve to nurture and nourish beach games in our country in the future," the PM asserted.

Praful Patel, administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, informed the audience that over 1,200 participants from more than 20 states and Union Territories will compete across eight sports in different age categories for seven days.

The games will conclude on January 11.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said the Centre is planning to organise World Beach Games in India.

Tourism activities in Diu will flourish in the years to come due to the beach games and in the next 10 years, the number of tourists coming here will increase five fold due to this event, Thakur said.

To help nurture local talents, the Centre has decided to construct 1,000 'Khelo India Centres' nationwide and all of them will be ready before March this year, the minister said.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retired), who was also present at the opening ceremony, said Pakistan Army Generals now get nightmares of Modi.

"India's fortunes changed after Modi assumed office. Earlier, we were afraid of Pakistan. But now, Pakistani generals see Modi in their dreams, and fall down from bed out of fear saying 'Modi Aa Gaya'. Now, a Chinese newspaper writes articles praising Modi while American President Joe Biden asks our PM for an autograph," he said.

Also Read

Maha CM Shinde participates in cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

Vijayakanth will live forever in people's hearts, says Rajinikanth

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Puducherry from August 30 to September 1

Trump's lawyers fight to view classified evidence in Mar A Lago trial

Goa govt starts giving provisional NOCs for installation of beach shacks

NRI athletes welcome PM Modi's vision for Pravasi Sports through HIPSA

Nadal comes back from long layoff, reaches Brisbane International last 8

Davis Cup, IND vs PAK: SD Prajwal Dev added to Indian team as replacement

WFI to challenge its suspension next week, calls EC meeting on Jan 16

Dipa Karmakar tops all-around event in Artistic Gymnastics Senior Nationals

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModibeachsportsIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story