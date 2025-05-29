French Open 2025 Round-up: Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff qualify for Round 3

ALSO READ: Joo Fonseca shocks Hubert Hurkacz in French Open 2025 debut triumph The French Open 2025 witnessed an intense second round on Thursday, 29 May, with players battling through high-quality tennis across all courts at Roland Garros. Both men and women showcased resilience and skill as they fought for spots in the third round. Notable upsets, long matches, and clinical performances highlighted the day, underlining the depth of talent in the draw. From tight three-setters to straight-set dominance, the clay courts delivered thrilling action for fans around the globe.

Men’s Singles

Top seed Jannik Sinner maintained his flawless run with a commanding 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory over Richard Gasquet. Australian Alex de Minaur survived a five-set marathon against Alexander Bublik, prevailing 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2. Other seeds such as Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie advanced comfortably, while Grégoire Barrère and Hugo Gaston bowed out early, showcasing the unpredictable nature of this year’s competition.

Women’s Singles

Second seed Coco Gauff powered through with a straight-sets win against Tamara Valentova (6-2, 6-4), while top American contenders Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske (Li) faced tough battles. Pegula edged out Li in a tight three-set thriller (6-3, 7-6), and Madison Keys cruised past Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-3. Other notable winners included Barbora Krejcikova and Elena Alexandrovna, both displaying strong form to reach Round 3.

Doubles

In doubles action, several seeded pairs made smooth progress. The third-seeded women’s duo Wang and Zheng prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 over Khromacheva and Stollar, while Hsieh and Ostapenko secured a 6-3, 7-5 win. On the men’s side, the 10th seeds González and Molteni moved on with a 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 win, and Krawietz/Puetz cruised to victory 6-3, 6-3. Mixed doubles saw Townsend and King win decisively 6-0, 6-2, signalling strong teamwork early in the tournament.