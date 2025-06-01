Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open 2025 Round up: Zverev, Sinner advance; Gauff cruises to Round 4

French Open 2025 Round up: Zverev, Sinner advance; Gauff cruises to Round 4

Germany's Alexander Zverev continued his impressive consistency at the French Open, reaching the fourth round for the eighth year in a row.

French Open 2025; Zverev
French Open 2025; Zverev
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the action intensifies at Roland Garros, several top seeds showcased their class with commanding performances on the clay. Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula all advanced to the next round of the 2025 French Open with dominant wins.
 
Zverev Reaches Fourth Round for Eighth Consecutive Year
 
Germany’s Alexander Zverev continued his impressive consistency at the French Open, reaching the fourth round for the eighth year in a row. The fourth seed delivered a clinical performance against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, sealing a 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory. Zverev looked in control throughout, with his powerful baseline game proving too much for the Italian. After navigating a tense second-set tiebreak, Zverev accelerated through the third set to wrap up the match in style. 
 
Sinner Shines with Ruthless Display
 
Top-seeded Jannik Sinner showed no mercy against Jiri Lehecka, dropping just three games in a masterclass that lasted only 94 minutes. The 22-year-old Italian continued his dominant run at Roland Garros, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win. Sinner was near-flawless on serve, conceding just nine points, and remains undefeated in sets this week. His winning streak in Grand Slam matches now extends to 17, including titles at the 2024 Australian Open and U.S. Open, making him a strong favorite in Paris.
 
Gauff Battles Serving Woes to Progress
 
Second seed Coco Gauff overcame early struggles with her serve to defeat Czech qualifier Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4 in just 75 minutes. Despite hitting six double faults, Gauff’s aggressive return game allowed her to control the match. She will now face Marie Bouzkova, another Czech player, in the third round as she continues her bid for a maiden French Open title.
 
Pegula Overcomes Li, Sets Up Clash with Vondrousova
 
Third-seeded Jessica Pegula held her nerve in a tight encounter against compatriot Ann Li. After a straightforward first set, Pegula had to fight through a competitive second set, eventually winning 6-3, 7-6(3). Her next opponent will be 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who edged past Magdalena Frech in three sets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PKL 2025 Auction: New FBM rule, champion players pool; all you need to know

Harmeet Desai eyes 2026 Asian Games, begins preparations with UTT

Sachin, Parul clinch silver as India adds 5 medals at Asian Championships

Asian Athletics: India's gold rush continues; Gulveer, Pooja fetch gold

India unveils Esports jersey for BRICS 2025 in tribute to armed forces

Topics :French OpenTennis

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story