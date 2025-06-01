French Open 2025 Round up: Zverev, Sinner advance; Gauff cruises to Round 4

As the action intensifies at Roland Garros, several top seeds showcased their class with commanding performances on the clay. Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula all advanced to the next round of the 2025 French Open with dominant wins.

Zverev Reaches Fourth Round for Eighth Consecutive Year

Germany’s Alexander Zverev continued his impressive consistency at the French Open, reaching the fourth round for the eighth year in a row. The fourth seed delivered a clinical performance against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, sealing a 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory. Zverev looked in control throughout, with his powerful baseline game proving too much for the Italian. After navigating a tense second-set tiebreak, Zverev accelerated through the third set to wrap up the match in style.

Sinner Shines with Ruthless Display

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner showed no mercy against Jiri Lehecka, dropping just three games in a masterclass that lasted only 94 minutes. The 22-year-old Italian continued his dominant run at Roland Garros, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win. Sinner was near-flawless on serve, conceding just nine points, and remains undefeated in sets this week. His winning streak in Grand Slam matches now extends to 17, including titles at the 2024 Australian Open and U.S. Open, making him a strong favorite in Paris.

Gauff Battles Serving Woes to Progress

Second seed Coco Gauff overcame early struggles with her serve to defeat Czech qualifier Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4 in just 75 minutes. Despite hitting six double faults, Gauff’s aggressive return game allowed her to control the match. She will now face Marie Bouzkova, another Czech player, in the third round as she continues her bid for a maiden French Open title.