India unveils Esports jersey for BRICS 2025 in tribute to armed forces

In a powerful tribute to India’s unwavering stand against terrorism, the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has officially revealed Team India’s jersey for the upcoming BRICS Esports Championship 2025. The striking new design represents a fusion of patriotism, tradition, and resilience, and will be worn by India’s Tekken 8 athletes Gurashish “Soul” Singh and Shubham Khorwal as they compete in Moscow.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Why Inter Milan will wear Gold kit for UCL final vs PSG? A key feature of the jersey is a vivid Sindoor red stripe running down its center—an homage to the symbolic Sindoor traditionally worn by married Indian women. This bold stripe signifies strength, sacrifice, and cultural continuity, serving as a metaphor for India’s indomitable spirit. The jersey also incorporates a camouflage design in the background, paying visual tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. These patterns stand for vigilance, discipline, and service, transforming the jersey from just a uniform into a representation of national pride and a warrior’s mindset—both in real and virtual battlefields.

The jersey made its debut as the players departed for Moscow, where the BRICS Esports Championship 2025 will take place from May 31 to June 1 at the VK Play Arena. Gurashish “Soul” Singh secured his place in the squad after an intense national qualifier that featured 60 of India’s top Tekken 8 competitors. He clinched victory by defeating Wasfi, the BRICS 2024 silver medalist, in a gripping final. Joining him is Shubham Khorwal, who finished fourth at the previous edition and aims to improve his standing this year.

At the jersey unveiling, ESFI Director Lokesh Suji stated, “This jersey embodies the spirit of Operation Sindoor—a powerful symbol of India’s fight against terrorism. It’s not just a uniform; it’s a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of our Armed Forces. As our athletes compete on the global stage, they carry the hopes of a united and fearless Bharat.”

Sharing his thoughts, Soul expressed, “Winning NESC 2025 was a milestone for me. Representing India internationally, especially in this meaningful jersey, is something I’ll always cherish. I’m determined to give my best in Moscow.”

Shubham Khorwal also emphasized the deeper meaning behind wearing the jersey, saying, “Every practice session is a step toward the podium. This jersey is a reminder that it’s about more than just gaming—it’s about pride, identity, and making an impact.”

India heads into the BRICS Esports Championship 2025 with confidence, following a silver-medal performance in 2024. The event will feature competitors from 21 countries, including Russia, Brazil, China, South Africa, Vietnam, and the UAE, among others.

ESFI, the governing body for esports in India, continues to champion the growth of competitive gaming across the nation. With accolades from major events like the Asian Games 2018, Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, BRICS 2024, and recent wins at the Waves Esports Championship, ESFI is recognized by leading global organizations such as the International Esports Federation, Asian Esports Federation, and the Global Esports Federation, and remains committed to putting India on the global esports map.