Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem loses in qualifying final match

French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem loses in qualifying final match

Thiem, who reached the final at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the year

Dominica Theim
Image: X@domithiem
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem lost in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday in his final match at the French Open.

Thiem was beaten 6-2 7-5 by Otto Virtanen on Court Suzanne Lenglen and won't make an 11th and final appearance in the main draw of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Thiem, who reached the final at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the year after struggling to return to top form following a wrist injury.

After his loss, Thiem received a standing ovation during a farewell ceremony, amid chants of "Thank you Domi, Thank you Domi."

Thiem, a former US Open winner, has dropped to the 131st spot in the rankings and did not receive a wild card at the French Open. He did not hold a grudge.

"I slowly built up a great, great relationship with the tournament, relationship with all of you guys, with all fans," Thiem said.

"I've really enjoyed every single year of it."

The 30-year-old Austrian won his only Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2020. His five-set victory over Alexander Zverev made Thiem the first man to overcome a two-set deficit in a US Open final in 71 years.

Thiem also was runner-up at the 2020 Australian Open and reached a career-high No. 3 ranking that year. He stayed in the top five until he injured his right wrist in June 2021, which sidelined him for nine months and has hampered his game ever since.

Thiem has won a total of 17 titles.

Also Read

Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over his fitness

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit in his first match

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Misleading ads case: SC orders Ramdev, Balakrishna to appear in person

From 1934 to 2024: Full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runner-ups

Playing Carlsen in his home turf not challenge for me, says Praggnanandhaa

LPL franchise terminated after owner arrested for attempts at match-fixing

Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over his fitness

Paralympics opens in 100 days; Paris organisers push ticket sales

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football's brightest spot, to hang up his boots

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :French OpensportsSports stars

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story