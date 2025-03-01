Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Gukesh attains career-best No 3 ranking, Praggnanandhaa back in top 10

Gukesh attains career-best No 3 ranking, Praggnanandhaa back in top 10

Praggnanandhaa, who is currently competing in the Prague Masters, is back in the top 10 for the first time since July last year thanks to his win at the Tata Steel Masters

D Gukesh, Gukesh
The 18-year-old Gukesh, who has been in sublime form ever since he beat China's Ding Liren to clinch the world title in Singapore in December, has gained 10 points and now has a 2787 rating. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's reigning world champion D Gukesh climbed to a career-high number three ranking, while compatriot R Praggnanandhaa broke back into the top 10 in the latest FIDE classical ratings released on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, who has been in sublime form ever since he beat China's Ding Liren to clinch the world title in Singapore in December, has gained 10 points and now has a 2787 rating.

Gukesh, who lost the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee to Praggnanandhaa on tiebreak, is behind second-placed Hikaru Nakamura (2802) while and Norway's Magnus Carlsen (2833) continues to be the top-ranked chess player in the world.

The Indian Grandmaster has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigiasi and USA's Fabiano Caruana.

Erigiasi, who was the highest-ranked Indian for a long time, has moved down to fifth with a rating of 2777.

Praggnanandhaa, who is currently competing in the Prague Masters, is back in the top 10 for the first time since July last year thanks to his win at the Tata Steel Masters.

Also Read

Freestyle Grand Slam Chess: D Gukesh knocked out after a loss to Caruna

Freestyle Grand Slam: Gukesh eyes comeback against Caruana after shock loss

Freestyle Grand Slam: World Champion Gukesh qualified for knockout stage

Tata Steel Masters 2025: Praggnanandhaa beats Gukesh to become champion

Tata Steel Masters: Gukesh takes lead in solo event with win over Mendonca

He has moved up to the eighth spot after gaining 17 pointing. He has a 2758 rating.

Koneru Humpy remains the sole Indian in the top 10 in the women's list at number six with a rating of 2528, while R Vaishali (2484) and Harika Dronavalli (2483) are 14th and 16th respectively.

The FIDE rating are different from the live Elo ratings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Boris Spassky, Soviet chess champion who lost to Bobby Fischer, dies at 88

Indian women's hockey team to get Rs 1 lakh each for win over Netherlands

IOA forms ad hoc panel to run boxing affairs, federation terms it illegal

FIH Pro League: Indian men's team thrash Ireland by 4-0 on Saturday

Kashyap defends Gopichand over 'middle class family struggle' comment

Topics :Chess TournamentCHESSsports

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story