HIL Auction: Belgium's Victor Wegnez most expensive player on Day 2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
Belgium midfielder Victor Wegnez was the most expensive player on the second day of the Hockey India League players' auction after he was acquired by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 40 lakh.

Other notable overseas players who went under the hammer included the Dutch duo of Thierry Brinkman (Rs 38 lakh) and Arthur Van Doren (RS 32 lakh), who were sold to Kalinga Lancers.

Tomas Domene (for Rs 36 lakh to Delhi SG Pipers), Australia's Aran Zalewski (for Rs 27 lakh to Kalinga Lancers) and Blake Govers (for Rs 27 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons) were the other top buys on the day.

Meanwhile, Moriangthem Rabichandra (for Rs 32 lakh to Kalinga Lancers) and Mohd Raheel Mouseen (for Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons) were among the top Indian buys.


Topics :Hockey India LeagueIndian Hockey Team

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

