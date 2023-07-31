Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

International hockey is back in India with the country hosting the Asian Champions Trophy, starting August 3, for the first time in tournament history. In the seventh edition of the continental tournament, six teams will eye glory with Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium hosting the first major event since 2007.

Teams in Asian Champions Trophy

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. Korea

5. Malaysia

6. Pakistan

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 format

In the 7th edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, six teams will play against each other once. A total of 15 matches will take place in the league stage. The top four teams after 15 matches will qualify for the semifinals. The winner of the two semifinals will clash in the final on August 12.

The bottom two teams in league stages will play 5th and 6th place playoffs match while losing sides in the semis will play for 3rd and 4th spot.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 full schedule

Gate numbers Stands Ticket price 3 East Stand - Block A Rs 400 3 East Stand - Block B Rs 400 4 South Stand - Block A Rs 300 4 South Stand - Block B Rs 300

History of the Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy was first started as a women's teams competition in 2010. After the success of the women's Asian Champions Trophy, the men's competition was held in 2011 with six top teams in the continent. Till 2013, the Asian Champions Trophy was an annual affair. However, from 2016 onwards, the tournament was staged every two years. The 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India and Pakistan have won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice, sharing the trophy in 2018. South Korea are the defending champions after they defeated Japan in the final 2021 edition.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming, telecast in India

When will Asian Champions Trophy begin?

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will kick start on Thursday (August 3, 2023).

What is the venue of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023?

Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium to host the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023.

Will Pakistan participate in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy?

When India vs Pakistan hockey match will take place in Asian Champions Trophy.

In the Asian Champions Trophy, the India vs Pakistan match will take place on August 9 at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to live telecast the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 matches.

How to live stream Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Asian Champions Trophy matches in India.