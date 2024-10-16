Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hockey India League 2024 auction: Top five most expensive overseas players

While the most expensive players in both the men's and women's divisions are Indian, several international stars also garnered significant bids

Hockey India League 2024
Hockey India League 2024
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
The auction for the returning Hockey India League 2024 was organised in New Delhi for three consecutive days, starting October 13. During the first two days of the auction, players from the men's category went under the hammer, while on the last day, October 15, the women’s players went through the process of bidding.

While the most expensive players in both the men’s and women’s divisions are Indian — Harmanpreet Singh and Udita Duhan, respectively — several international stars, including Germany’s Gonzalo Peillat and Charlotte Stapenhorst, also garnered significant bids during the three-day auction.

Hockey India League 2024: Full list of sold players

Here is the list of the top five most expensive overseas players from both men’s and women’s divisions who will feature in the sixth edition of the Hockey India League.

Hockey India League: Top five foreign players (Men’s auction)

Gonzalo Peillat (GER)
 
German defender Gonzalo Peillat became the most expensive overseas men’s player for HIL 2024 after joining the Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 68 lakh.

Jip Janssen (NED)
 
The defender from the Netherlands, Jip Janssen, became the second most expensive overseas player and fifth most expensive player overall in the men's auction after Tamil Nadu Dragons acquired his services for Rs 54 lakh.

Jeremy Hayward (AUS)
 
Aussie star defender Jeremy Hayward will be seen teaming up with the Indian skipper in HIL 2024 after joining Soorma Hockey Club for a sum of Rs 42 lakh, making him the third most expensive overseas player in the men’s division.

Lars Balk (NED)
 
UP Rudras signed Dutch player Lars Balk for a sum of Rs 40 lakh for the HIL 2024 season, making him the fourth most expensive men’s overseas player in the competition. Lars Balk is known for playing the dual role of midfielder and defender, making him a smart buy for the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise.

Duco Telgenkamp (NED) 
 
Dutch players led the overseas list in the men’s division as Duco Telgenkamp, the Dutch forward, joined the Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 36 lakh. He was the third Dutch player in the top five most expensive overseas players list.

Top five overseas buys in men’s division
 
Players Price (INR Lakh) Team
Gonzalo Peillat (GER) 68
Hyderabad Toofans
Jip Janssen (NED) 54
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Jeremy Hayward (AUS) 42
Soorma Hockey Club
Lars Balk (NED) 40 UP Rudras
Duco Telgenkamp (NED) 36
Tamil Nadu Dragons

Hockey India League: Top five foreign players (Women’s auction)

Charlotte Stapenhorst (GER)
 
Although the women’s auction was dominated by Indian players, German forward Charlotte Stapenhorst, after joining Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 16 lakh, earned the title of the most expensive overseas player in the women’s division.

Charlotte Englebert (BEL)
 
Belgian midfielder Charlotte Englebert became the second most expensive player in the women’s auction of HIL 2024 after being bought by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 16 lakh.

Jocelyn Bartram (AUS)
 
The third most expensive player in the HIL 2024 women’s auction was Aussie goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram, who will join the Odisha Warriors squad for Rs 15 lakh.

Ambre Ballenghien (BEL)

Belgian striker Ambre Ballenghien joined Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for the sixth edition of the Hockey India League for Rs 14 lakh, making her the fourth most expensive female player in the auction.

Claire Colwil (AUS)
 
Another Australian to make the top five most expensive player list for the women’s division was defender Claire Colwil, who joined the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad for Rs 13 lakh.

Top five overseas buys in women’s division
 
Players Price (INR Lakh) Team
Charlotte Stapenhorst (GER) 16 Soorma Hockey Club
Charlotte Englebert (BEL) 16 Soorma Hockey Club
Jocelyn Bartram (AUS) 15 Odisha Warriors
Ambre Ballenghien (BEL) 14 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Claire Colwil AUS) 13 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Topics :Hockey India LeagueHockey India

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

