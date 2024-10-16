Hockey India League 2024 auction: Top five most expensive overseas players

Here is the list of the top five most expensive overseas players from both men’s and women’s divisions who will feature in the sixth edition of the Hockey India League

Hockey India League: Top five foreign players (Men’s auction)

Gonzalo Peillat (GER)



German defender Gonzalo Peillat became the most expensive overseas men’s player for HIL 2024 after joining the Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 68 lakh.

Jip Janssen (NED)



The defender from the Netherlands, Jip Janssen, became the second most expensive overseas player and fifth most expensive player overall in the men's auction after Tamil Nadu Dragons acquired his services for Rs 54 lakh.

Jeremy Hayward (AUS)



Aussie star defender Jeremy Hayward will be seen teaming up with the Indian skipper in HIL 2024 after joining Soorma Hockey Club for a sum of Rs 42 lakh, making him the third most expensive overseas player in the men’s division.

Lars Balk (NED)



UP Rudras signed Dutch player Lars Balk for a sum of Rs 40 lakh for the HIL 2024 season, making him the fourth most expensive men’s overseas player in the competition. Lars Balk is known for playing the dual role of midfielder and defender, making him a smart buy for the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise.

Duco Telgenkamp (NED)







Top five overseas buys in men’s division

Players Price (INR Lakh) Team Gonzalo Peillat (GER) 68 Hyderabad Toofans Jip Janssen (NED) 54 Tamil Nadu Dragons Jeremy Hayward (AUS) 42 Soorma Hockey Club Lars Balk (NED) 40 UP Rudras Duco Telgenkamp (NED) 36 Tamil Nadu Dragons Dutch players led the overseas list in the men’s division as Duco Telgenkamp, the Dutch forward, joined the Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 36 lakh. He was the third Dutch player in the top five most expensive overseas players list.

Hockey India League: Top five foreign players (Women’s auction)

Charlotte Stapenhorst (GER)



Although the women’s auction was dominated by Indian players, German forward Charlotte Stapenhorst, after joining Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 16 lakh, earned the title of the most expensive overseas player in the women’s division.

Charlotte Englebert (BEL)



Belgian midfielder Charlotte Englebert became the second most expensive player in the women’s auction of HIL 2024 after being bought by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 16 lakh.

Jocelyn Bartram (AUS)



The third most expensive player in the HIL 2024 women’s auction was Aussie goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram, who will join the Odisha Warriors squad for Rs 15 lakh.

Ambre Ballenghien (BEL)

Belgian striker Ambre Ballenghien joined Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for the sixth edition of the Hockey India League for Rs 14 lakh, making her the fourth most expensive female player in the auction.

Claire Colwil (AUS)

