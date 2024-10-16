Hockey India League 2024: Full list of sold players after auction

The Hockey India League is ready to make its comeback after a long hiatus of seven years, with an 8-team men’s league and a 6-team women’s league format. The auction for the new edition was held on October 13 and 14 for the men’s league and on October 15 for the women’s league in New Delhi. Teams were allowed to assemble a squad of 24 players maximum, including a maximum of eight foreign players. Teams were also mandated to include at least four junior hockey players in their 24-member squad.
In the men’s division of the auction, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh became the most expensive player after joining Soorma Hockey Club for a whopping Rs 78 lakh, while in the women’s division, Indian defender Udita Duhan became the most expensive player, with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers bidding Rs 32 lakh for her.
Check the top 5 buys in men's auction
In the overseas section of the men’s auction, Germany’s Gonzalo Peillat bagged a Rs 68 lakh contract to become the most expensive men’s player, while the Netherlands’ Yibbi Jansen became the most expensive overseas player in the women’s division after Odisha Warriors acquired her services for Rs 29 lakh.
But who are the other players teams bid for during the auction? Check out the complete list of sold players in the men's and women’s divisions below.
Hockey India League full list of sold players (Men’s auction)
|Players
|Price (INR Lakh)
|Team
|Harmanpreet Singh
|78
|
Soorma Hockey Club
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Hyderabad Toofans
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Hyderabad Toofans
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Soorma Hockey Club
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Hyderabad Toofans
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Hyderabad Toofans
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Soorma Hockey Club
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Hyderabad Toofans
Hyderabad Toofans
Hyderabad Toofans
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Hyderabad Toofans
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Soorma Hockey Club
Soorma Hockey Club
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Soorma Hockey Club
Soorma Hockey Club
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Hyderabad Toofans
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Soorma Hockey Club
Hyderabad Toofans
Hyderabad Toofans
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Hyderabad Toofans
Hockey India League full list of sold players (Women’s auction)
|Player
|Price (INR Lakh)
|Team
|Udita
|32
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Deep Grace Ekka
|29
|Odisha Warriors
|Lalremsiami
|25
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Sunelita Toppo
|24
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Sangita Kumari
|22
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
|21
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Savita Punia
|20
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Deepika
|20
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Salima Tete
|20
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Navneet Kaur
|19
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Ishika Chaudhary
|16
|Odisha Warriors
|Jyoti
|16
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Charlotte Stapenhorst
|16
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Charlotte Englebert
|16
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Bichu Devi Kharibam
|16
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Jocelyn Bartram
|15
|Odisha Warriors
|Ambre Ballenghien
|14
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Claire Colwil
|13
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Beauty Dung Dung
|12.5
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Manisha Chauhan
|12.5
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Nikki Pradhan
|12
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Mumtaz Khan
|11
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Yibbi Jansen
|11
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Vandana Katariya
|10.5
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Mahima Choudhary
|10
|Odisha Warriors
|Anna Toman
|10
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Kaitlin Jaye Nobbs
|10
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Akshata Abaso Dhekale
|10
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Xan Gerdien De Waard
|10
|Odisha Warriors
|Maria Verschoor
|10
|Odisha Warriors
|Sarah Hawkshaw
|10
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Nike Lorenz
|10
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Elena Neill
|10
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Marina Lalramnghaki
|10
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Emma Puvrez
|10
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Upton Roisin
|10
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Annu
|10
|Odisha Warriors
|Freeke Georgette Marie
|10
|Odisha Warriors
|Kathryn Mullan
|10
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Elodie Picard
|10
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Neha Goyal
|10
|Odisha Warriors
|Sharmila Devi
|10
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
|9.5
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Sonam
|7
|Delhi SG Pipers
|Manisha
|7
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Giselle Anne Ansley
|6.8
|Odisha Warriors