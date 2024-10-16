Hockey India League 2024: Full list of sold players after auction

The Hockey India League is ready to make its comeback after a long hiatus of seven years, with an 8-team men’s league and a 6-team women’s league format. The auction for the new edition was held on October 13 and 14 for the men’s league and on October 15 for the women’s league in New Delhi. Teams were allowed to assemble a squad of 24 players maximum, including a maximum of eight foreign players. Teams were also mandated to include at least four junior hockey players in their 24-member squad.





Check the top 5 buys in men's auction

In the men’s division of the auction, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh became the most expensive player after joining Soorma Hockey Club for a whopping Rs 78 lakh, while in the women’s division, Indian defender Udita Duhan became the most expensive player, with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers bidding Rs 32 lakh for her. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the overseas section of the men’s auction, Germany’s Gonzalo Peillat bagged a Rs 68 lakh contract to become the most expensive men’s player, while the Netherlands’ Yibbi Jansen became the most expensive overseas player in the women’s division after Odisha Warriors acquired her services for Rs 29 lakh.



But who are the other players teams bid for during the auction? Check out the complete list of sold players in the men's and women’s divisions below.



Hockey India League full list of sold players (Men’s auction)



Players Price (INR Lakh) Team Harmanpreet Singh 78 Soorma Hockey Club

Abhishek 72 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Hardik Singh 70 UP Rudras

Gonzalo Peillat (GER) 68 Hyderabad Toofans

Jip Janssen (NED) 54 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Amit Rohidas 48 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Jugraj Singh 48 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Sumit 46 Hyderabad Toofans

Manpreet Singh 42 Team Gonasika

Sukhjeet Singh 42 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Shamsher Singh 42 Delhi SG Pipers

Araijeet Singh Hundal 42 Team Gonasika

Jeremy Hayward (AUS) 42 Soorma Hockey Club

Vivek Sagar Prasad 40 Soorma Hockey Club

Rajkumar Pal 40 Delhi SG Pipers

Lars Balk (NED) 40 UP Rudras

Rohit 40 Delhi SG Pipers

Sanjay 38 Kalinga Lancers

Jarmanpreet Singh 38 Delhi SG Pipers

Duco Telgenkamp (NED) 36 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Nilakanta Sharma 34 Hyderabad Toofans

Dilpreet Singh 34 Kalinga Lancers

Amir Ali 34 Team Gonasika

Varun Kumar 34 Delhi SG Pipers

Krishan B Pathak 32 Kalinga Lancers

David Harte (IRL) 32 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Kane Russell (NZL) 30 UP Rudras

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 28 UP Rudras

Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER) 27 Hyderabad Toofans

Mandeep Singh 25 Team Gonasika

Pirmin Blaak (NED) 25 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Florent van Aubel (BEL) 25 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Dayaan Cassiem (RSA) 25 Soorma Hockey Club

Selvam Karthi 24 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Vincent Vanasch (BEL) 23 Soorma Hockey Club

Suraj Karkera 22 Team Gonasika

Jeroen Hertzberger (NED) 21 Team Gonasika

Shilanand Lakra 21 Hyderabad Toofans

Boby Singh Dhami 20 Kalinga Lancers

Gurjant Singh 19 Soorma Hockey Club

Mandeep Mor 19 Kalinga Lancers

Gauthier Boccard (BEL) 18 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Nilam Sanjeep Xess 17 Team Gonasika

Oliver Payne (GBR) 15 Team Gonasika

Pawan 15 Delhi SG Pipers

Surender Kumar 14 UP Rudras

Hayden Beltz (AUS) 13 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Álvaro Iglesias (ESP) 12.5 UP Rudras

Rupinder Pal Singh 12.5 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Gurinder Singh 11 Soorma Hockey Club

Yogember Rawat 11 Team Gonasika

Tomás Santiago (ARG) 10 Delhi SG Pipers

Kothajit Singh 10 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Birendra Lakra 10 Team Gonasika

Lachlan Sharp (AUS) 18 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Thies Prinz (GER) 18 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Zachary Wallace (GBR) 26 Hyderabad Toofans

Willott Ky (AUS) 10.5 Delhi SG Pipers

Victor Wegnez (BEL) 40 Soorma Hockey Club

Aran Zalewski (AUS) 27 Kalinga Lancers

Tom Craig (AUS) 20 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Akashdeep Singh 20 UP Rudras

Mohd. Raheel Mouseen 25 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Jaskaran Singh 13.5 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Moriangthem Rabichandra 32 Kalinga Lancers

Simranjeet Singh 10 UP Rudras

Vishnukant Singh 20 Team Gonasika

Ankit Pal 20 Delhi SG Pipers

Timothy Daniel (AUS) 28 Hyderabad Toofans

Thierry Brinkman (NED) 38 Kalinga Lancers

Tomas Domene (ARG) 36 Delhi SG Pipers

Tom Boon (NED) 26 Team Gonasika

Tanguy Cosyns (BEL) 10 UP Rudras

Terrance Pieters (NED) 10 Hyderabad Toofans

Timothy Howard (AUS) 20 Team Gonasika

Pau Clapes (ESP) 10 Delhi SG Pipers

Mathew Dawson (AUS) 10 Hyderabad Toofans

Tom Grambusch (GER) 10 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Nicolas De La Torre (ARG) 14 Soorma Hockey Club

Marc Recasens (ESP) 15 UP Rudras

Moritz Ludwig (GER) 10 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Floritz Wortelboer (NED) 27 UP Rudras

Christopher Ruhr (GER) 18 Delhi SG Pipers

Enrique Gonzales (ESP) 10 Kalinga Lancers

Flynn Ogilvie (AUS) 10 Delhi SG Pipers

Sam Lane (NZ) 27 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Nicolas De Kerpel (BEL) 10 Delhi SG Pipers

Nathan Ephraums (AUS) 17 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Arthur De Sloover (BEL) 30 Hyderabad Toofans

Alexander Hendrickx (BEL) 23 Kalinga Lancers

Arthur Van Doren (BEL) 32 Kalinga Lancers

Antoine Kina (BEL) 16 Kalinga Lancers

Jonas De Geus (NED) 11 Soorma Hockey Club

Blake Govers (AUS) 27 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Jorrit Croon (NED) 10 Delhi SG Pipers

Lee Moton (SCT) 10 Team Gonasika

Jack Waller (GB) 10 Team Gonasika

Seve van Ass (NED) 10 UP Rudras

Sean Findlay (NZ) 10 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Dipsan Tirkey 6.6 Team Gonasika

Anand Y 5 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Devindar Sunil Walmiki 8 Hyderabad Toofans

Anand Lakra 5 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Anmol Ekka 9.2 Team Gonasika

Amandeep Lakra 9 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Mukesh Toppo 5 Kalinga Lancers

Pardeep Mor 5 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Manmeet Singh 15.5 UP Rudras

Pradhan Poovanna Chandura 8 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Harjeet Singh 5.8 Soorma Hockey Club

Nicolas Poncelet (BEL) 5 Soorma Hockey Club

Jacob Draper (GBR) 5 Team Gonasika

Mustapha Cassiem (SA) 7.2 Team Gonasika

Gursewak Singh 6.6 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Dilraj Singh 5 Delhi SG Pipers

Gurjot Singh 14.5 UP Rudras

Arshdeep Singh 11.5 Hyderabad Toofans

Aditya Lalage 20 Delhi SG Pipers

Boris Burkhardy (NED) 5 Soorma Hockey Club

Prince Deep Singh 5 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Bikramjit Singh 6.2 Hyderabad Toofans

Mohit HS 10 Soorma Hockey Club

Prashant Kumar Chauhan 5 UP Rudras

Sukhvinder 11 Soorma Hockey Club

Priyobarta Talem 9 UP Rudras

Joginder Singh 5.2 Delhi SG Pipers

Chandan Yadav 6.2 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Affan Yousuf 11.5 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Maninder Singh 26 Soorma Hockey Club

Pawan Rajbhar 5 Soorma Hockey Club

Majji Ganesh 7.2 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Rosan Kujur 12.5 Kalinga Lancers

Shesha Gowda 5 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Uttam Singh 23 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Talwinder Singh 14.5 Hyderabad Toofans

Sourabh Anand Kushwaha 5 Delhi SG Pipers

Ashu Maurya 2 Soorma Hockey Club

Atul Deep 2 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Vikas Dahiya 2 Hyderabad Toofans

James Mazarelo 13 UP Rudras

Tobias Reynolds-Cotterell 2 Kalinga Lancers

Yogesh Malik Singh 2 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Kamalbir Singh 2 Team Gonasika

Sahil Kumar Nayak 2 Kalinga Lancers

Pradip Mandal 2 Soorma Hockey Club

Partap Lakra 2 Kalinga Lancers

Rahim Akib Sayyed 2 Hyderabad Toofans

Rajinder 23 Hyderabad Toofans

Mohd Zaid Khan 2.9 UP Rudras

Sunil Jojo 2 UP Rudras

Sushil Dhanwar 2 Kalinga Lancers

Abharan Sudev 2 Tamil Nadu Dragons

Angad Bir Singh 26 Kalinga Lancers

Sundaram Rajawat 2 Hyderabad Toofans

Prabhjot Singh 2 Soorma Hockey Club

Pardeep Singh Sandhu 3 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Sudeep Chirmako 12 UP Rudras

Sumit Kumar 2 Delhi SG Pipers

Rohan Minz 2 Kalinga Lancers

Darshan Vibhav Gawkar 2 Hyderabad Toofans

Thokchom Kingson Singh 2.5 Delhi SG Pipers

Manjeet 10.3 Delhi SG Pipers

Adarsh G 2 Delhi SG Pipers

Hockey India League full list of sold players (Women’s auction)

