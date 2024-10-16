Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hockey India League 2024: Full list of sold players after auction

Teams were allowed to assemble a squad of 24 players at the most, including a maximum of eight foreign players

Hockey India League 2024
Hockey India League 2024
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
The Hockey India League is ready to make its comeback after a long hiatus of seven years, with an 8-team men’s league and a 6-team women’s league format. The auction for the new edition was held on October 13 and 14 for the men’s league and on October 15 for the women’s league in New Delhi. Teams were allowed to assemble a squad of 24 players maximum, including a maximum of eight foreign players. Teams were also mandated to include at least four junior hockey players in their 24-member squad.
 
In the men’s division of the auction, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh became the most expensive player after joining Soorma Hockey Club for a whopping Rs 78 lakh, while in the women’s division, Indian defender Udita Duhan became the most expensive player, with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers bidding Rs 32 lakh for her.

Check the top 5 buys in men's auction
 

In the overseas section of the men’s auction, Germany’s Gonzalo Peillat bagged a Rs 68 lakh contract to become the most expensive men’s player, while the Netherlands’ Yibbi Jansen became the most expensive overseas player in the women’s division after Odisha Warriors acquired her services for Rs 29 lakh.
 
But who are the other players teams bid for during the auction? Check out the complete list of sold players in the men's and women’s divisions below.
 
Hockey India League full list of sold players (Men’s auction)
 
Players Price (INR Lakh) Team
Harmanpreet Singh 78
Soorma Hockey Club

Abhishek 72
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Hardik Singh 70 UP Rudras Gonzalo Peillat (GER) 68
Hyderabad Toofans
Jip Janssen (NED) 54
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Amit Rohidas 48
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Jugraj Singh 48
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Sumit 46
Hyderabad Toofans
Manpreet Singh 42 Team Gonasika Sukhjeet Singh 42
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Shamsher Singh 42 Delhi SG Pipers Araijeet Singh Hundal 42 Team Gonasika Jeremy Hayward (AUS) 42
Soorma Hockey Club
Vivek Sagar Prasad 40
Soorma Hockey Club
Rajkumar Pal 40 Delhi SG Pipers Lars Balk (NED) 40 UP Rudras Rohit 40 Delhi SG Pipers Sanjay 38 Kalinga Lancers Jarmanpreet Singh 38 Delhi SG Pipers Duco Telgenkamp (NED) 36
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Nilakanta Sharma 34
Hyderabad Toofans
Dilpreet Singh 34 Kalinga Lancers Amir Ali 34 Team Gonasika Varun Kumar 34 Delhi SG Pipers Krishan B Pathak 32 Kalinga Lancers David Harte (IRL) 32
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Kane Russell (NZL) 30 UP Rudras Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 28 UP Rudras Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER) 27
Hyderabad Toofans
Mandeep Singh 25 Team Gonasika Pirmin Blaak (NED) 25
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Florent van Aubel (BEL) 25
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Dayaan Cassiem (RSA) 25
Soorma Hockey Club
Selvam Karthi 24
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Vincent Vanasch (BEL) 23
Soorma Hockey Club
Suraj Karkera 22 Team Gonasika Jeroen Hertzberger (NED) 21 Team Gonasika Shilanand Lakra 21
Hyderabad Toofans
Boby Singh Dhami 20 Kalinga Lancers Gurjant Singh 19
Soorma Hockey Club
Mandeep Mor 19 Kalinga Lancers Gauthier Boccard (BEL) 18
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Nilam Sanjeep Xess 17 Team Gonasika Oliver Payne (GBR) 15 Team Gonasika Pawan 15 Delhi SG Pipers Surender Kumar 14 UP Rudras Hayden Beltz (AUS) 13
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Álvaro Iglesias (ESP) 12.5 UP Rudras Rupinder Pal Singh 12.5
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Gurinder Singh 11
Soorma Hockey Club
Yogember Rawat 11 Team Gonasika Tomás Santiago (ARG) 10 Delhi SG Pipers Kothajit Singh 10
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Birendra Lakra 10 Team Gonasika Lachlan Sharp (AUS) 18
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Thies Prinz (GER) 18
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Zachary Wallace (GBR) 26
Hyderabad Toofans
Willott Ky (AUS) 10.5 Delhi SG Pipers Victor Wegnez (BEL) 40
Soorma Hockey Club
Aran Zalewski (AUS) 27 Kalinga Lancers Tom Craig (AUS) 20
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Akashdeep Singh 20 UP Rudras Mohd. Raheel Mouseen 25
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Jaskaran Singh 13.5
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Moriangthem Rabichandra 32 Kalinga Lancers Simranjeet Singh 10 UP Rudras Vishnukant Singh 20 Team Gonasika Ankit Pal 20 Delhi SG Pipers Timothy Daniel (AUS) 28
Hyderabad Toofans
Thierry Brinkman (NED) 38 Kalinga Lancers Tomas Domene (ARG) 36 Delhi SG Pipers Tom Boon (NED) 26 Team Gonasika Tanguy Cosyns (BEL) 10 UP Rudras Terrance Pieters (NED) 10
Hyderabad Toofans
Timothy Howard (AUS) 20 Team Gonasika Pau Clapes (ESP) 10 Delhi SG Pipers Mathew Dawson (AUS) 10
Hyderabad Toofans
Tom Grambusch (GER) 10
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Nicolas De La Torre (ARG) 14
Soorma Hockey Club
Marc Recasens (ESP) 15 UP Rudras Moritz Ludwig (GER) 10
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Floritz Wortelboer (NED) 27 UP Rudras Christopher Ruhr (GER) 18 Delhi SG Pipers Enrique Gonzales (ESP) 10 Kalinga Lancers Flynn Ogilvie (AUS) 10 Delhi SG Pipers Sam Lane (NZ) 27
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Nicolas De Kerpel (BEL) 10 Delhi SG Pipers Nathan Ephraums (AUS) 17
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Arthur De Sloover (BEL) 30
Hyderabad Toofans
Alexander Hendrickx (BEL) 23 Kalinga Lancers Arthur Van Doren (BEL) 32 Kalinga Lancers Antoine Kina (BEL) 16 Kalinga Lancers Jonas De Geus (NED) 11
Soorma Hockey Club
Blake Govers (AUS) 27
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Jorrit Croon (NED) 10 Delhi SG Pipers Lee Moton (SCT) 10 Team Gonasika Jack Waller (GB) 10 Team Gonasika Seve van Ass (NED) 10 UP Rudras Sean Findlay (NZ) 10
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Dipsan Tirkey 6.6 Team Gonasika Anand Y 5
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Devindar Sunil Walmiki 8
Hyderabad Toofans
Anand Lakra 5
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Anmol Ekka 9.2 Team Gonasika Amandeep Lakra 9
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Mukesh Toppo 5 Kalinga Lancers Pardeep Mor 5
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Manmeet Singh 15.5 UP Rudras Pradhan Poovanna Chandura 8
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Harjeet Singh 5.8
Soorma Hockey Club
Nicolas Poncelet (BEL) 5
Soorma Hockey Club
Jacob Draper (GBR) 5 Team Gonasika Mustapha Cassiem (SA) 7.2 Team Gonasika Gursewak Singh 6.6
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Dilraj Singh 5 Delhi SG Pipers Gurjot Singh 14.5 UP Rudras Arshdeep Singh 11.5
Hyderabad Toofans
Aditya Lalage 20 Delhi SG Pipers Boris Burkhardy (NED) 5
Soorma Hockey Club
Prince Deep Singh 5
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Bikramjit Singh 6.2
Hyderabad Toofans
Mohit HS 10
Soorma Hockey Club
Prashant Kumar Chauhan 5 UP Rudras Sukhvinder 11
Soorma Hockey Club
Priyobarta Talem 9 UP Rudras Joginder Singh 5.2 Delhi SG Pipers Chandan Yadav 6.2
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Affan Yousuf 11.5
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Maninder Singh 26
Soorma Hockey Club
Pawan Rajbhar 5
Soorma Hockey Club
Majji Ganesh 7.2
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Rosan Kujur 12.5 Kalinga Lancers Shesha Gowda 5
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Uttam Singh 23
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Talwinder Singh 14.5
Hyderabad Toofans
Sourabh Anand Kushwaha 5 Delhi SG Pipers Ashu Maurya 2
Soorma Hockey Club
Atul Deep 2
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Vikas Dahiya 2
Hyderabad Toofans
James Mazarelo 13 UP Rudras Tobias Reynolds-Cotterell 2 Kalinga Lancers Yogesh Malik Singh 2
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Kamalbir Singh 2 Team Gonasika Sahil Kumar Nayak 2 Kalinga Lancers Pradip Mandal 2
Soorma Hockey Club
Partap Lakra 2 Kalinga Lancers Rahim Akib Sayyed 2
Hyderabad Toofans
Rajinder 23
Hyderabad Toofans
Mohd Zaid Khan 2.9 UP Rudras Sunil Jojo 2 UP Rudras Sushil Dhanwar 2 Kalinga Lancers Abharan Sudev 2
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Angad Bir Singh 26 Kalinga Lancers Sundaram Rajawat 2
Hyderabad Toofans
Prabhjot Singh 2
Soorma Hockey Club
Pardeep Singh Sandhu 3
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Sudeep Chirmako 12 UP Rudras Sumit Kumar 2 Delhi SG Pipers Rohan Minz 2 Kalinga Lancers Darshan Vibhav Gawkar 2
Hyderabad Toofans
Thokchom Kingson Singh 2.5 Delhi SG Pipers Manjeet 10.3 Delhi SG Pipers Adarsh G 2 Delhi SG Pipers
Hockey India League full list of sold players (Women’s auction)
 
Player Price (INR Lakh) Team
Udita 32 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Deep Grace Ekka 29 Odisha Warriors
Lalremsiami 25 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Sunelita Toppo 24 Delhi SG Pipers
Sangita Kumari 22 Delhi SG Pipers
Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke 21 Soorma Hockey Club
Savita Punia 20 Soorma Hockey Club
Deepika 20 Delhi SG Pipers
Salima Tete 20 Soorma Hockey Club
Navneet Kaur 19 Delhi SG Pipers
Ishika Chaudhary 16 Odisha Warriors
Jyoti 16 Soorma Hockey Club
Charlotte Stapenhorst 16 Soorma Hockey Club
Charlotte Englebert 16 Soorma Hockey Club
Bichu Devi Kharibam 16 Delhi SG Pipers
Jocelyn Bartram 15 Odisha Warriors
Ambre Ballenghien 14 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Claire Colwil 13 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Beauty Dung Dung 12.5 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Manisha Chauhan 12.5 Delhi SG Pipers
Nikki Pradhan 12 Soorma Hockey Club
Mumtaz Khan 11 Delhi SG Pipers
Yibbi Jansen 11 Soorma Hockey Club
Vandana Katariya 10.5 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Mahima Choudhary 10 Odisha Warriors
Anna Toman 10 Soorma Hockey Club
Kaitlin Jaye Nobbs 10 Delhi SG Pipers
Akshata Abaso Dhekale 10 Soorma Hockey Club
Xan Gerdien De Waard 10 Odisha Warriors
Maria Verschoor 10 Odisha Warriors
Sarah Hawkshaw 10 Delhi SG Pipers
Nike Lorenz 10 Soorma Hockey Club
Elena Neill 10 Delhi SG Pipers
Marina Lalramnghaki 10 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Emma Puvrez 10 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Upton Roisin 10 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Annu 10 Odisha Warriors
Freeke Georgette Marie 10 Odisha Warriors
Kathryn Mullan 10 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Elodie Picard 10 Delhi SG Pipers
Neha Goyal 10 Odisha Warriors
Sharmila Devi 10 Soorma Hockey Club
Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam 9.5 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Sonam 7 Delhi SG Pipers
Manisha 7 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Giselle Anne Ansley 6.8 Odisha Warriors
First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

