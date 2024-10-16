Hockey India League 2024 auction: Top five most expensive Indian players

Hockey India successfully organised the auction for the sixth and revamped version of the Hockey India League in New Delhi on October 13, 14, and 15. The first two days of the auction were dedicated to the men’s division, while the final day focused on the women’s division. All participating teams from each division bought a total of 24 players for their squad, including 16 Indians and 8 overseas players. In both divisions, Indian players emerged as the most expensive buys, with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh securing the position in the men’s division, while Udita Duhan claimed the top spot in the women’s division.

But who are the top five Indian buys after the HIL 2024 auction in both the men’s and women’s divisions? Check out the complete list below.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hockey India League: Top five Indians (men’s auction)

Harmanpreet Singh



Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, known for his incredible goal-scoring skills, became the most expensive player in the men's division. Soorma Hockey Club rewarded the drag-flicker for his outstanding performances during the Olympics and the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy by bidding a whopping Rs 78 lakh for him.

Abhishek Nain



More From This Section

Indian forward Abhishek Nain became the second most expensive player on the list after Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured his services for Rs 72 lakh. Abhishek was an integral part of the Indian bronze-winning team during the 2024 Olympics and the gold-winning squad at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in 2024.

Hardik Singh



Midfielder Hardik Singh, known for his excellent partnership with Harmanpreet and for being a clutch player during big matches, was the third most expensive player in the men's division. UP Rudras bought him for a huge sum of Rs 70 lakh during day 1 of the auction.

Amit Rohidas



Indian vice-captain and defender Amit Rohidas was the fourth most expensive Indian and the sixth most expensive overall player in the men's division after joining the Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 48 lakh.

Jugraj Singh



The fifth most expensive Indian during the auction was defender Jugraj Singh, who was bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 48 lakh. The defender will join teammate Abhishek Nain in the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad for the sixth edition of the Hockey India League.

Top five Indian players in men’s division



Players Price (INR Lakh) Team Harmanpreet Singh 78 Soorma Hockey Club Abhishek 72 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Hardik Singh 70 UP Rudras Amit Rohidas 48 Tamil Nadu Dragons Jugraj Singh 48 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Hockey India League 2024: Full list of sold players



Hockey India League: Top five Indians (women’s auction)

Udita Duhan



The HIL 2024 auction showed a high demand for defenders in both men’s and women’s divisions, as defender Udita Duhan was contracted by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh.

Deep Grace Ekka



The 30-year-old retired Indian defender Deep Grace Ekka became the second most expensive player in the women’s division for the sixth season of the Hockey India League. She joined Odisha Warriors for a sum of Rs 29 lakh.

Lalremsiami



Indian forward Lalremsiami maintained the Indian domination during the auction when she became the third most expensive player in the women’s division, joining Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 25 lakh.

Sunelita Toppo



The fourth most expensive player spot in the women’s division was also secured by an Indian forward, as Sunelita Toppo joined Delhi SG Pipers for a contract amount of Rs 24 lakh.

Sangita Kumari



Another Indian forward, Sangita Kumari, joined her teammate Sunelita Toppo in the Delhi SG Pipers as the fifth most expensive player in the women’s division. She secured a contract of Rs 22 lakh from the Delhi-based franchise.