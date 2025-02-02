Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned men's champions

Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the men's Hockey India League title after beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the summit clash here on Saturday.

Hockey generic image
Representative image
Press Trust of India Rourkela
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Jugraj scored in the 25th, 32nd and 35th minutes, while Sam Lane (54th) added another goal for Bengal Tigers.

Gonzalo Peillat (9th and 39th) and Amandeep Lakra (26th) were the scorers for the Toofans.

HIL, which began on December 28, 2024, was revived after a gap of seven years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Hockey India League

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

