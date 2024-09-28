Impression of Indian hockey team conceding late goals has changed: Iqbal

The general impression that the Indian hockey team concedes late goals has changed with its second successive Olympic bronze medal and the Harmanpreet Singh-led side is one of the best in the world in all aspects, feels the legendary Zafar Iqbal. Iqbal, a gold medallist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and captain of the 1982 Asian Games silver-winning Indian team, is hoping for an uptick in the game's profile in the country after the bronze medals in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The general impression before was that India is a team that concedes goals late in games but that has changed now, we are one of the best teams in the world in all aspects," Iqbal said in a Hockey India release.

"Back in our era, hockey had an immense following. Events like the Nehru Gold Cup, Asian Games and other international matches drew a lot of supporters and palpable excitement always followed the huge stadiums we played in."



Talking about the India vs Germany matches to be played at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on October 23 and 24, he said, "Germany is a tough team, we beat them in the Tokyo Olympics to win bronze medal and lost to them recently in semifinals in Paris, so I'm sure the Indians will be rooting for us to get one over them.

"The facilities are top notch and I am sure the game will be filled with riveting action. And, I would like to take this opportunity to invite hockey fans to turn up in numbers to support our team."



Another hockey legend Harbinder Singh is also upbeat about the return of big matches in the national capital.

"1972 was the last time I played hockey in Delhi for the national team. I remember Shivaji Stadium was filled to the brim and fans were on their feet cheering for us.

"I believe a lot of fans will turn up to cheer for India and Germany as well. They will be witnessing a high-level international match after a decade after all," said Singh, gold winner at 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold, and bronze medallist at 1968 Mexico and 1972 Munich Games.

With the matches against Olympic silver winners Germany, international hockey is returning to New Delhi after a decade. The last time India played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was during the Hockey World League Final Men's Round 4 in January 2014.

Last year, Chennai hosted the Men's Asian Champions Trophy, while Ranchi organised the Women's Asian Champions Trophy and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier.

In November, Rajgir, a city in Bihar, will host the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

"High-profile matches should be hosted at various venues across the country, giving a chance for people from all regions to witness the team live in action and grow the following for the sport, in addition to keeping our players sharp for important international tournaments," said Singh.