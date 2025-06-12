Home / Sports / Other Sports News / IND vs AFG Highlights: Goal disallowed, IND lose to ARG in FIH Pro League

IND vs AFG Highlights: Goal disallowed, IND lose to ARG in FIH Pro League

Drag-flicker Jugraj struck in the fourth minute off the first penalty corner of the match to give India the lead but Tomas Domene (9th and 49th) scored a brace, both from PCs, to hand Argentina a win.

Indian Hockey Team
Indian Hockey Team (Pic: Twitter)
Press Trust of India Amstelveen (The Netherlands)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
India's late goal from penalty was disallowed in dramatic circumstances and Jugraj Singh failed to score after it was retaken as they lost 1-2 to Argentina for their fourth successive defeat in the European leg of FIH Pro League hockey here on Thursday.

Drag-flicker Jugraj struck in the fourth minute off the first penalty corner of the match to give India the lead but Tomas Domene (9th and 49th) scored a brace, both from PCs, to hand Argentina the win.

Down 1-2 in the fourth and final quarter, India earned a penalty stroke two minutes from the final hooter and Jugraj was successful in sounding the board. Argentina asked for a video referral on the ground that Jugraj's left foot was well ahead of the ball while he took the stroke.

The video umpire ruled in Argentina's favour but India captain Hardik Singh asked the referee to check whether the Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago was already ahead of the goal-line before Jugraj took the stroke.

This time, India got a favourable decision from the video umpire. Jugraj was allowed to retake the stroke but his shot was saved this time by Santiago.

Hardik led India as regular captain Harmanpreet Singh is down with a finger injury.

Argentina got as many as eight PCs while India earned just three.

India had lost to the same opponents 3-4 on Wednesday.

Before that, India had lost 1-2 and 2-3 to Olympic champions Netherlands here during this European tour of the Pro League.

This was India's fourth and last match here, and they will now travel to Antwerp in Belgium to face formidable Australia on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian Hockey Team

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

