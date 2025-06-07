French Open 2025: Gauff beats Sabalenka to win maiden Roland-Garros title

World number 2 Coco Gauff, in a hard-fought final at the French Open 2025, defeated world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 to win her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros. Gauff came close to winning the title back in 2022 but lost the final to Iga Świątek. This is only the second singles Grand Slam win for Gauff, who also won the US Open title in 2023.

First Set: Sabalenka takes the lead In the match, Sabalenka started on a strong note, taking a quick 4-1 lead in the first set. However, Gauff made a strong comeback and won three games back-to-back to bring the scoreline level at 4-4. Just when Sabalenka started to look off-colour, she came back and won the ninth game of the set to once again take a 5-4 lead. However, Gauff made yet another comeback and won the tenth game to level the score at 5-5 in the first set. World number 1 Sabalenka won a hard-fought eleventh game of the set to go 6-5 up. But once again, Gauff won the twelfth game to level the set at 6-6 and force a tie-break, which Sabalenka won 7-5 to take the set 7-6. Second set: Gauff makes a comeback

In the second set, Gauff started dominantly and won the first two games to go 2-0 up, before Sabalenka broke her streak and won the third game to bring the scoreline to 2-1. Gauff then once again stepped up and won the fourth and fifth games to extend her lead to 4-1, before Sabalenka pulled one back in the sixth game to bring the score to 4-2. But Gauff denied Sabalenka any further comeback and won the next two games to secure the set 6-2. Third set: Gauff secures the title

In the third and final set, Sabalenka started strong by taking a 1-0 lead. But Gauff made another comeback to level things at 1-1. She went on to win the next two games to extend her lead to 3-1, before Sabalenka pulled one back and reduced the gap to 3-2. The world number 1 went on to win the sixth game of the set to level the score at 3-3. Gauff once again took a 4-3 lead by winning the seventh game, as one of the best Grand Slam finals in recent times marched on. Gauff continued her momentum and took a 5-3 lead by winning the eighth game. Sabalenka stayed in the match, winning the ninth game to reduce the deficit to 5-4. In the end, Gauff pulled out all the tricks in her bag to win the tenth game, taking the set 6-4 and clinching the French Open 2025 title.