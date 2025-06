1891 to 2025: French Open men's singles winners and runner-ups list

Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz will lift the French Open 2025 title, winning their 1st or 2nd title this year respectively after a thrilling final in Paris. ALSO READ: Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League final live time and streaming Few tournaments in tennis carry the prestige and history of the French Open. Held annually on the red clay courts of Paris, Roland-Garros is a cornerstone of the Grand Slam calendar. With a legacy spanning over 134 years, it has established itself as a symbol of tradition, elegance, and excellence in the sport.Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz will lift the French Open 2025 title, winning their 1st or 2nd title this year respectively after a thrilling final in Paris.

Throughout its storied history, the French Open has produced numerous champions, none more dominant than Rafael Nadal. The Spanish legend holds a record 14 men’s singles titles, having won all 14 finals he played. His astonishing 112-4 win-loss record at Roland-Garros over a span of 19 years is unmatched, making him the most successful player at a single Grand Slam in men’s tennis history.