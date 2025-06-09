French Open 2025: Alcaraz defends his title, beats Jannik Sinner in final

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his ROland Garros title as he was crowned the French Open 2025 champion after beating Jannik Sinner in a thrilling 5-set tie at the Court Phillipe Chatrier in Paris on Sunday. The Spaniard won his 2nd Roland Garros title, winning back-to-back Grand Slam titles on clay. Carlos won the final 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 on the day in what was a tie worthy of a final. Both players gave it their all playing for more than 4 hours with each point unpredictable.

Sinner started strong and was able to take the first two sets 6-4 and 7-6 respectively. His Spanish opponent did however, come back in the tie, dominating the 3rd set and winning it 6-4, taking the tie to the 4th set on the day.

The Tennis was relentless from both sides as the 4th set was tied to 2-2 in the beginning and did feature a few unforced errors along the way as well. While Sinner looked very close to clinching the title with the score at 5-3 and Sinner 40-30 up, it was Alcaraz that took the game away from Sinner's grasp and made it 5-5, followed by cheers from the crowd.

As the set went to the tie breaker, it started off with a 2-2 tie but then went on to go in the favour of Carlos Alcaraz who looked in momentum in the end. The 5th set was also energy filled as this final became the longest ever French Open final, exceeding the 5 hour mark on the day. Alcaraz wrapped up the final set with another thrilling 7-6 tie break win to defend his title as he remains one of the top contenders to replace Rafael Nadal's dominance on the surface in the years to come.