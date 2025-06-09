Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open 2025: Alcaraz defends his title, beats Jannik Sinner in final

French Open 2025: Alcaraz defends his title, beats Jannik Sinner in final

Carlos won the final 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 on the day in what was a tie worthy of a final. Both players gave it their all playing for more than 4 hours with each point unpredictable.

Alcaraz french open
Alcaraz french open
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his ROland Garros title as he was crowned the French Open 2025 champion after beating Jannik Sinner in a thrilling 5-set tie at the Court Phillipe Chatrier in Paris on Sunday. The Spaniard won his 2nd Roland Garros title, winning back-to-back Grand Slam titles on clay.  Carlos won the final 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 on the day in what was a tie worthy of a final. Both players gave it their all playing for more than 4 hours with each point unpredictable.
 
Sinner started strong and was able to take the first two sets 6-4 and 7-6 respectively. His Spanish opponent did however, come back in the tie, dominating the 3rd set and winning it 6-4, taking the tie to the 4th set on the day. 
 
The Tennis was relentless from both sides as the 4th set was tied to 2-2 in the beginning and did feature a few unforced errors along the way as well. While Sinner looked very close to clinching the title with the score at 5-3 and Sinner 40-30 up, it was Alcaraz that took the game away from Sinner's grasp and made it 5-5, followed by cheers from the crowd.
 
As the set went to the tie breaker, it started off with a 2-2 tie but then went on to go in the favour of Carlos Alcaraz who looked in momentum in the end.  The 5th set was also energy filled as this final became the longest ever French Open final, exceeding the 5 hour mark on the day. Alcaraz wrapped up the final set with another thrilling 7-6 tie break win to defend his title as he remains one of the top contenders to replace Rafael Nadal's dominance on the surface in the years to come.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paris Diamond League 2025: Here's when Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Netherlands beat India 2-1 top of the table

BFI, ACG unveil India's first pro basketball league for men and women

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live time, date, live streaming

Gukesh defeats Wei Yi, intensifies battle with Carlsen for Norway crown

Topics :French OpenTennis

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story