India Open Badminton 2024: Live match timing, streaming and venue details

The first Super 750 tournament on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour, the India Open will kick off at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 16 with the Round of 32 matches from 9:00 AM IST onwards.

Part of the 32-tournament calendar year, the India Open stands at the third position of the BWF grading system after the World Tour Finals and Super 1000 tournaments.

Why is the India Open 2024 important?

In the Olympic year, each tournament till April 28, is important for the players and the India Open being a Super 750 event, one of the only two till April 28 along with the French Open, will give the winner a whopping 11, 000 points to the winners in the Race To Paris

Which are the Indian Players to Watch Out For?

The Indian players to look out for include HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s Singles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the Men’s Doubles and Tanisha Catsro- Ashwani Poanappa and Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly in the Women’s Doubles.

Who are the Defending Champions of the India Open?

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn and South Korea’s An Se Young are the defending champions in the men’s and women’s singles categories respectively. Lian Weikeng and Wang Chang of China and Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan are the defending champions of the India Open in the men’s and women’s doubles categories respectively. The Japanese duo of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino are the deafening mixed doubles champions of the India Open after they got a walk-over in the final in 2023.



— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 15, 2024 The spectators wishing to watch the badminton stars in action can avail limited free passes from Gate Number 7 of the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex between 10 AM and 4 PM IST daily from January 16 to 21.

India Open Badminton 2024 live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the India Open Badminton 2024 start?

The India Open Badminton 2024 will begin on January 16, 2024 and end on January 21.

At which venue will the India Open Badminton 2024 take place?

KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi is the venue of the India Open Badminton 2024

What is the live match timing of the India Open Badminton 2024 as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India Open Badminton 2024 AFC Asian Cup live match will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the India Open Badminton 2024 in India?

The live telecast of India Open Badminton 2024 in India will be available on Eurosport HD/SD channel.

Where will the India Open Badminton 2024 be live-streamed in India?

The India Open Badminton 2024 will be live-streamed on the Jiocinema app in India.

