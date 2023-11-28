Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India's HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen withdraw from Syed Modi International

India's HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen withdraw from Syed Modi International

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have pulled out of the Syed Modi International, taking some sheen out of the Super 300 badminton tournament starting on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Shuttler HS Prannoy signs off with bronze medal after losing to China’s Li Shifeng

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have pulled out of the Syed Modi International, taking some sheen out of the Super 300 badminton tournament starting on Tuesday.

Asian Games bronze medallist Prannoy had recovered from a back injury to reach the semifinals at China Masters Super 750, while Canada Open winner Sen, world No. 17, hasn't looked his self with six first-round exit since August.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It has been a hectic schedule for the players and with the Olympic qualification on the line, players would like to be fresh for the next season. The BWF 'Race to Paris Ranking Lists' of 30 April will be considered for qualification.

Olympic medallist P V Sindhu is also missing in action as she recovers from an injury.

World No. 24 Kidambi Srikanth is now the top-ranked Indian in men's singles draw, which also has Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth, Indonesian Masters Super 100 winner Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat, who won the Orleans Masters Super 300 title this year.

Six seed Srikanth will open against Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee, while Priyanshu will face Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan. Kiran will take on a qualifier and Praneeth, who has been struggling with form, will face Japan's second seed Kenta Nishimoto.

Former world No. 11 Sameer Verma, who is trying to make a comeback after battling injuries, will take on Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei.

Mithun Manjunath will meet France's Alex Lanier, while former world junior championships silver medallist S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will fight it out against Arnaud Merkle of France.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhaya, Ashmita Chaliha, Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde are in the fray.

Also Read

Lakshya Sen seals Canada Open title beating All England champion Feng

BWF Rankings: After Canada Open triumph, Sen jumps 7 places to 12th spot

Lakshya Sen's triumph testament to his tenacity, determination: PM Modi

Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in 2nd round after straight-game wins

Canada Open 2023: Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter quarterfinals

India seek win against Canada to open women's junior hockey WC campaign

Hammer thrower Rachna Kumari fails dope test by int'l federation's AIU

Ultimate Kho Kho becomes first Indian sports league to secure PE investment

French military to send 15,000 soldiers to security ops for Paris Olympics

Three JK Tyre Motorsport drivers in fray at APRC finals in Indonesia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BadmintonH S Prannoysports

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story