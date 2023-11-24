Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ultimate Kho Kho becomes first Indian sports league to secure PE investment

Ultimate Kho Kho becomes first Indian sports league to secure PE investment

Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 is scheduled to be held from December 24 to January 14

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ultimate Kho Kho

Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
India's professional Kho Kho league, Ultimate Kho Kho, on Friday became the first sports league in India to secure private equity (PE) investment. According to the announcement by the league, it has secured Series A funding from UK-based BNP Group.

The quantum of the funding is, however, unknown.

The league started in 2022. The inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho reached a noteworthy milestone, garnering a substantial viewership of 164 million across a spectrum of media platforms and 225 million video views on social media.

Its second season is scheduled to be held from December 24 to January 14. The player auction for the season was held in Bhubaneswar on November 21. India's top 145 players, including 33 young talents, were selected by six franchises for the upcoming season.

Biswanath Patnaik, Founder and Chairman of BNP Group said, "This investment by BNP Group in India being the first of its kind, has already set the foundation stone for the upliftment of grass-root level sports in India."

"I am determined to help Indian children adopt this indigenous sport providing a platform for talented athletes to shine on the global stage."

Adding to this, Amit Burman, Promoter of the league added, "Together, we are poised to unlock newer opportunities and redefine the future of the sporting ecosystem of India and contribute towards developing a multi-sport playing nation. This investment will empower us to build a stronger, bolder platform that resonates with Kho-Kho fans worldwide."

The league has backing and patronage from several state and corporate entities, including Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company, GMR Sports, Adani Sportsline, Capri Global, Punit Balan Group, and KLO Sports. All of these companies have also invested as franchise owners in the league.

Private Equity sports PE investment

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

