India vs Argentina LIVE SCORE Junior Hockey World Cup: IND eyeing podium finish; match at 5:30 PM

India will look to salvage pride and secure a podium finish when they meet Argentina in the bronze medal match of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup on Wednesday. The dream of lifting the title after nine long years was shattered in the semi-final, where India suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to defending champions Germany. The loss exposed several shortcomings, especially in defence and finishing, and the young hosts will need a strong response to avoid ending the tournament without a medal.

Two-time champions Argentina, who last won the title in 2021, will be equally eager to bounce back. They went down fighting 1-2 against Spain in a closely fought semi-final and are expected to come hard at India. Both teams are hurting, and pride will be a major motivating factor.

India’s defence, led by skipper Rohit, will have to be sharper after conceding soft goals against Germany. The midfield lacked rhythm in the semi-final, and players like Rosan Khujur, Ankit Pal and Manmeet Singh will need to stitch together better combinations to support the forwards. Poor finishing, which plagued India in the last match despite creating chances, must be addressed. Penalty corners remain an area of concern, with drag-flick opportunities going waste throughout the tournament.

Goalkeeper Princedeep Singh has been one of India’s standout performers and will once again shoulder responsibility. For India, collective discipline and sharper execution in front of goal will be key. With home fans behind them, the young squad will be desperate to end their campaign with a medal.

On the other hand, the final showdown of the Junior Hockey World Cup will see defending champions Germany taking on Spain in the title clash. Germany will be looking for a record-extending eighth title, while the last edition's second runners-up Spain will try to win their maiden Junior Hockey World Cup crown.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Argentina third-place match full squads

India squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav

Argentina squad: Matias Andreotti, Joaquin Barberis, Teo Barrena, Juan Boretti, Lucas Boretti, Bruno Correa, Joaquin Costa, Luca Dulor, Facundo Falchetto, Juan Fernandez, Santiago Fernandez, Federico Hanselmann, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Rodriguez, S. Joaquin Ruiz, Tomas Ruiz, Mateo Serrano, Lorenzo Somaini, Mateo Torrigiani, Thiago Zalazar

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Argentina third-place match live telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Argentina Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 third-place match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Argentina third-place match live streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Argentina Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 third-place match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.