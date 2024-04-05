India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: Matches, timing, live streaming

To boost up their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign, the Indian men’s hockey team will take on Australia in a five-match Test series starting April 6 at the Perth Hockey Stadium. It is a five-match bilateral hockey Test series, and hence the first match will be followed by matches on April 7, April 10, April 12, and April 13. All matches will be played in Perth.

At the Olympics, India and Australia are placed in Group B of the hockey competition. India, which won the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will look to change the colour of the medal this time around. In the FIH World Rankings, India is ranked at number four while Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Australia is ranked fifth.

What is the Indian Squad for the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series?

Indian Men's Team for Five-Match Test Series Against Australia:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series 2023-24 Live Coverage and Broadcast Details

When will the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series Begin?

The India vs Australia Hockey Test Series will begin on April 6, 2024, and go on till April 13, 2024.

What is the Venue of the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series?

Perth Hockey Stadium is the venue of the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series.

What is the Starting Time of Matches in the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series?

The matches in the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series will begin from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Which Channels Will Live Broadcast the Matches in the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series?

Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3 will live broadcast the matches in the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series in India.

Where Can People Follow the Live Streaming of the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series?

In India, people can Livestream the India vs Australia Hockey Test Series matches on JioCinema free of cost.