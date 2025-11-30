India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final: IND 0-0 BEL in 1st quarter

The 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia has reached its climax as the final of the 31st edition is set to take place today in Ipoh between 5-time champions India and Belgium. The tournament, featuring six competitive teams in a round-robin format, has provided plenty of excitement, and now the top two teams are ready to battle it out for the prestigious trophy.

India, returning to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after a six-year hiatus, made a strong statement by becoming the first team to secure a place in the final. Their journey was sealed with a convincing victory over Canada in the final league-stage match, showcasing the team’s skill and determination. With five titles to their name, India will be looking to add a sixth and reinforce their dominance in this historic tournament.

On the other side, Belgium have been in sensational form throughout the competition, remaining undefeated in all their group-stage games. Their last league-stage victory came against New Zealand, which confirmed their spot in the final. The European side will be aiming to capture their maiden Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title, and their consistent performances have made them formidable opponents.

ALSO READ: Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams, match time, streaming The final promises a thrilling clash between experience and ambition. India’s pedigree and hunger for another title will meet Belgium’s unbeaten momentum and desire to make history. Fans can expect a high-intensity contest with both teams giving their all to lift the coveted trophy in Ipoh.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Full squads

India squad: Abhishek, Chandura Boby Poovanna, Lakra Shilanand, Lalage Aditya Arjun, Moirangthem Rabichandra, Pal Raj Kumar, Pawan, Prasad Vivek Sagar, Raheel Mohammed, Rajinder Singh, Rohidas Amit, Sanjay, Selvam Karthi, Sharma Nilakanta, Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli, Singh Dilpreet, Singh Jugraj, Singh Maninder, Singh Sukhjeet, Siwach Yashdeep, Xess Nilam Sanjeep.

Belgium squad: Biekens Olivier, Biekens Tobias, Boon Tom, Crols Thomas, De Kerpel Nicolas, De Sloover Arthur, Duvekot Roman, Foubert Victor, Hellin Guillaume, Hendrickx Alexander, Onana Nelson, Stockbroekx Thibeau, Van Dessel Arno, Van Doren Arthur, Van Doren Loic, Van Oost Maxime, Vanasch Vincent, Vloeborghs Jack, Wegnez Victor, Willems Tommy

India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final tie won't be available in India.

India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final tie wil be available on the FanCode app and website in India.