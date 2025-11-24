India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Can IND get 2 in 2? Action begins at 3:30 PM

India will enter their second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 on a high after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Korea in their tournament opener. The lone goal from Raheel Mohammed proved decisive, securing three valuable points and giving India an ideal start in the six-nation competition taking place in Ipoh, Malaysia. The win not only boosts morale but also sets the tone for India’s approach in the early stages of the tournament.

Led by Paris 2024 bronze medallist Sanjay, India will now take on Belgium on November 24, aiming to maintain their winning momentum. The squad combines experienced campaigners with promising young talent, including Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh, who will play key roles in executing India's strategies both offensively and defensively.

Belgium, known for their tactical discipline, quick counterattacks, and structured gameplay, will provide a stern test for India’s defense and attacking efficiency. A strong performance in this encounter will be crucial not only for consolidating India’s position in the round-robin stage but also for building confidence to challenge for a place in the final. Fans will be eager to see India’s cohesion, tactical awareness, and attacking fluidity against a tough European side.

India Squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay (C), Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek

India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live telecast: The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will not be telecast on television in India.

India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live streaming: Live streaming for the India vs Belgium match will be available on the FanCode app and website.