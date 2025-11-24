Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
When was the last time Team India lost a Test by an innings at home?

When was the last time Team India lost a Test by an innings at home?

The last instance where India lost a Test by an innings at home occurred over 15 years ago, during the 1st Test in Nagpur from February 6-9, 2010, when South Africa toured India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s struggles against South Africa in the ongoing 2nd Test in Guwahati have revived memories of one of their rare home defeats by an innings. The last instance occurred over 15 years ago, during the 1st Test in Nagpur from February 6-9, 2010, when South Africa toured India.
 
South Africa dominates the match
 
Batting first, South Africa posted a formidable 558/6 declared, with Hashim Amla crafting a magnificent 253, earning him the Player of the Match award. The Indian bowlers struggled to contain the visitors, and the scoreboard pressure kept mounting as India’s batsmen found runs hard to come by.
 
 
India Falters in Both Innings
 
India, sent in to bat, managed only 233 in the first innings, leaving them with a massive deficit. The second innings offered little reprieve, as India could muster 319, still falling short by an innings and 6 runs. The comprehensive defeat was a reminder of South Africa’s dominance in that series and remains India’s last home Test loss by an innings.

As South Africa builds pressure in Guwahati, memories of Nagpur serve as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the importance of resisting early setbacks and building partnerships against a potent bowling attack. 
  India in a spot of bother in Guwahati 
India’s promising start on Day 3 quickly fell apart as South Africa seized control, taking four wickets for 93 runs in a single session—matching the total dismissals across all of Day 2. India had begun the morning confidently at 14 for 0, with KL Rahul punishing a rare half-volley from Marco Jansen, while Wiaan Mulder bowled with tight control, conceding his first run only in the fourth over. With a thin crowd lending the feel of a domestic game, India reached 24 for 0 in 12 overs.
 
South Africa then made tactical adjustments. Kyle Verreynne stood up to Mulder to restrict Yashasvi Jaiswal, while spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer bowled in tandem, extracting occasional turn. Rahul and Jaiswal managed a 50-run opening stand, but India’s momentum soon faltered. Rahul fell to Maharaj, Jaiswal to extra bounce, B Sai Sudharsan to a short delivery, and Dhruv Jurel to a Jansen bouncer for a duck, leaving South Africa in command by tea.
 
Afterward, Rishabh Pant’s counterattacking instincts failed him, as he edged a Jansen delivery for 7 off 7, followed shortly by Nitish Reddy, who fell to Aiden Markram, leaving India reeling at 120/6. 
India – Test Losses by an Innings at Home
Date Opposition Ground Toss Bat/Bowl First Result Margin
27/01/49 West Indies Chennai Lost 2nd Lost Innings & 193 runs
23/10/52 Pakistan Lucknow Won 1st Lost Innings & 43 runs
19/10/56 Australia Chennai Won 1st Lost Innings & 5 runs
12/12/59 Australia Delhi Won 1st Lost Innings & 127 runs
31/12/58 West Indies Eden Gardens Lost 2nd Lost Innings & 336 runs
13/01/60 Australia Chennai Lost 2nd Lost Innings & 55 runs
31/12/66 West Indies Eden Gardens Lost 2nd Lost Innings & 45 runs
11/12/74 West Indies Delhi Won 1st Lost Innings & 17 runs
17/12/76 England Delhi Lost 2nd Lost Innings & 25 runs
10/12/83 West Indies Eden Gardens Won 1st Lost Innings & 46 runs
27/11/96 South Africa Eden Gardens Lost 2nd Lost Innings & 329 runs
02/03/00 South Africa Bengaluru Won 1st Lost Innings & 71 runs
03/04/08 South Africa Ahmedabad Won 1st Lost Innings & 90 runs
06/02/10 South Africa Nagpur Lost 2nd Lost Innings & 6 runs
   

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

