India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE Junior Hockey World Cup Q/F: IND eyeing semis berth; match at 8 PM IST

After a flawless run in the pool stage, India face their first true test of the Junior World Cup today as they take on Belgium in a high-stakes quarterfinal in Bhopal. India finished comfortably on top of Pool B, scoring 29 goals and conceding none — the best goal difference among all participating nations. But the knockouts bring a different pressure, and coach P.R. Sreejesh has already reminded his players that the “real tournament starts now.”

India’s scoring spread has been impressive, with Dilraj Singh (6 goals), Manmeet (5) and Arshdeep Singh (4) leading an attack that netted 18 field goals and nine from penalty corners. Despite a 5-0 win, the defence had to work hard against Switzerland, and India will want to sharpen their structure and avoid conceding unnecessary penalty corners. Penalty conversion remains a concern, with Sreejesh urging more precise finishing.

Belgium arrive as second-best in their group, but India cannot underestimate them after their 22-goal return in the pool stage. They are equally effective from open play and set pieces, which makes this contest a genuine test of India’s defensive discipline.

With knockout pressure, quality opposition and home expectations, India will need composure, accuracy and tactical clarity to stay alive in the title chase.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Belgium quarterfinal full squads

India squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav

Belgium squad: Lucas Balthazar, Emile Bataille, Nicolas Bogaerts, Jean Cloetens, Gaspard Cornez-Massant, Jules De Cleene, Mathias Francois, Guerlain Hawaux, Sacha Kinnen, Hugo Labouchere, Charles Langendries, Maximilian Langer, Mathis Lauwers, Victor Maeyens, Hugues Molenaar, Jayd Poels, Nathan Rogge, Benjamin Thiéry, Alexis Van Havere, Marin Van Heel

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Belgium quarterfinal live telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Belgium quarterfinal live streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.