India vs Chile LIVE SCORE Junior Hockey World Cup: Hosts IND eye winning start; match at 8:30 PM IST

India will kick-start their Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign today in Chennai with a confident outlook when they face Chile in their first Pool B match. Backed by home support and a strong recent run that includes a silver at the Sultan of Johor Cup, the two-time champions are among the favourites to go deep into the tournament. This edition, featuring 24 teams for the first time and split across Chennai and Madurai, offers a larger field and increased competition, but India enter with both momentum and pedigree.

ALSO READ: Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Check full squads of all participating teams Head coach PR Sreejesh, a double Olympic medallist, will experience his biggest assignment in the junior set-up so far. He has stressed improved penalty-corner execution after India struggled to convert in Malaysia, scoring only eight times from 53 attempts. Training sessions since have seen drag-flickers put in hundreds of repetitions daily as India look to sharpen their biggest scoring weapon.

Captain Rohit leads a defensive unit that includes Amir Ali and Shardanand Tiwari, while the midfield — featuring Ankit Pal and Thounaojam Ingalemba — will look to control the rhythm early. Araijeet Singh Hundal’s injury is a setback, but forwards Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh and Arshdeep Singh provide attacking depth.

Pool B also includes Switzerland and Oman, the latter replacing Pakistan after the neighbours withdrew. India, ranked second globally in the U21 chart, are favourites to top the group.

Chile, placed 18th in the world rankings, are not expected to test India heavily, but the hosts are aware that shaky starts can prove costly in a short tournament. A disciplined, commanding performance is the priority today.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Chile full squads

India squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav

Chile squad: Fernando Aguirre, Cristóbal Andrade, Gaspar Carvajal, Felipe Duisberg, Ignacio Fariña, Gaspar Fosalba, Simón Frenk, Tomas Hasson, Juan Kouyoumdjian Velasco, Arnau Labbe, Sebastian Loehnert, Lucas Luders, Santiago Pizarro, Felipe Richard, Axel Stein, Tomás Taborga, León Taladriz, Nicolás Troncoso, Javier Vargas, Vicente Wilhelmy

