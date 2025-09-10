India vs Korea LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND eye winning start; match after 3

The Women’s Asia Cup 2025 enters the Super 4 stage today, with India set to face South Korea in their opening clash. Unbeaten so far, India have displayed dominance in the group stage — thrashing Thailand 11-0, drawing 2-2 with Japan, and routing Singapore 12-0 to top Pool B. Forwards Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan have been in stellar form, scoring five goals each, while Lalremsiami also impressed with a hat-trick against Singapore.

Ranked World No. 10, India will start as favourites against 12th-ranked Korea, who managed two wins in their pool matches. India also hold a psychological edge, having won three of the last five encounters between the sides. However, tougher tests lie ahead, with World No. 4 China and Japan awaiting in the coming days. Coach Harendra Singh has urged his team to maintain discipline, defensive sharpness, and consistency as they push for a place in the final.

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 India vs Korea: Full squads

India squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari

Korea squad: An Sujin, Cheon Eunbi, Cho Hyejin, Choi Jiyun, Jeong Dabin, Jin Suyeon, Jung Sunghee, Kim Eunji, Kim Eunji, Kim Jeonghin, Kim Minjeong, Kim Yujin, Lee Juyeon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Yujin, Lee Yuri, Park Seoyeon, Park Seungae, Park Yeongeun, Son Hyeryoung

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Korea will not be available in India.

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Korea will be available on Watch.Hockey in India.

Check all the live updates from the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Korea here.