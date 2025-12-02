India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE FIH Junior Men's World Cup: IND 0-0 SUI in 1st quarter

An in-form yet largely untested Indian junior hockey team will aim to sharpen its remaining weak spots when it faces Switzerland in its final Pool B clash at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 on Tuesday. Both teams remain unbeaten after two matches, but India sit comfortably on top thanks to an outstanding goal difference.

The hosts have been in ruthless scoring form so far, hammering Chile 7-0 and then producing a 17-0 demolition of Oman in Chennai. Switzerland, meanwhile, began with a solid 4-0 win over Oman before edging Chile 3-2 in a tight contest. On paper, India, ranked world No. 2, enter the match as strong favourites.

ALSO READ: FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 5 schedule, results, live streaming However, as India head toward the knockout stage, a few concerns persist. The defence has barely been challenged in the first two games, leaving goalkeepers Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh with little to do. Captain Rohit-led backline will hope for more meaningful action to prepare for tougher tests ahead.

Penalty corner conversions remain another area India will look to improve. While goals have come from indirect variations, main dragflicker Rohit has yet to find his rhythm.

On the brighter side, India’s midfield and attack have been exceptional. Dilraj Singh, joint top-scorer with six goals, and Arshdeep Singh, who netted a hat-trick against Oman, continue to shine alongside Manmeet Singh, Ajeet Yadav, and Ingalemba Luwang.

This will be India’s only match in Madurai before returning to Chennai for the knockouts, making acclimatisation crucial. Assistant coach Birendra Lakra, however, remains unfazed, confident in the team’s preparation and momentum.

India squad for Junior Hockey World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

India vs Switzerland FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup live telecast: The live telecast of India vs Switzerland in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

