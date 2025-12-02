Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE FIH Junior Men's World Cup: IND 0-0 SUI in 1st quarter
India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE FIH Junior Men's World Cup: IND 0-0 SUI in 1st quarter

As IND head toward the knockout stage, a few concerns persist. The defence has barely been challenged in the first two games, leaving keepers Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh with little to do.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
An in-form yet largely untested Indian junior hockey team will aim to sharpen its remaining weak spots when it faces Switzerland in its final Pool B clash at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 on Tuesday. Both teams remain unbeaten after two matches, but India sit comfortably on top thanks to an outstanding goal difference.
 
The hosts have been in ruthless scoring form so far, hammering Chile 7-0 and then producing a 17-0 demolition of Oman in Chennai. Switzerland, meanwhile, began with a solid 4-0 win over Oman before edging Chile 3-2 in a tight contest. On paper, India, ranked world No. 2, enter the match as strong favourites.
 
However, as India head toward the knockout stage, a few concerns persist. The defence has barely been challenged in the first two games, leaving goalkeepers Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh with little to do. Captain Rohit-led backline will hope for more meaningful action to prepare for tougher tests ahead. 
 
Penalty corner conversions remain another area India will look to improve. While goals have come from indirect variations, main dragflicker Rohit has yet to find his rhythm.
 
On the brighter side, India’s midfield and attack have been exceptional. Dilraj Singh, joint top-scorer with six goals, and Arshdeep Singh, who netted a hat-trick against Oman, continue to shine alongside Manmeet Singh, Ajeet Yadav, and Ingalemba Luwang.
 
This will be India’s only match in Madurai before returning to Chennai for the knockouts, making acclimatisation crucial. Assistant coach Birendra Lakra, however, remains unfazed, confident in the team’s preparation and momentum.
 
India squad for Junior Hockey World Cup:
 
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
 
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari
 
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh
 
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh
 
India vs Switzerland FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup live telecast: The live telecast of India vs Switzerland in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
India vs Switzerland FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup live streaming: The live streaming of India vs Switzerland in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

8:21 PM

India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES Junior Hockey WC: Action begins!

The match kick starts in just a few minutes now in Madurai with the Men in Blue looking to get another win in front of a packed crowd tonight.

8:06 PM

India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES Junior Hockey WC: India hoping to put a show in Madurai!

This will be India’s lone fixture in Madurai before they head back to Chennai for the knockout stage, making quick acclimatisation important. Assistant coach Birendra Lakra, however, is unfazed and believes the team is well-prepared and carrying strong momentum.

7:50 PM

India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES Junior Hockey WC: Performances underway!

The performances by local singers is underway in Madurai before India;s game tonight.

7:45 PM

India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES Junior Hockey WC: Action to begin soon!

We are less than half an hour away from the kickoff as the fans wait with anticipation in Madurai.

7:38 PM

India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES Junior Hockey WC: India should be vary of tougher tests!

India’s defence has faced minimal pressure in their opening two matches, giving goalkeepers Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh hardly any work. Captain Rohit and his backline will be looking for a more demanding outing to sharpen themselves for tougher challenges ahead.

7:27 PM

India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES Junior Hockey WC: Swiss coming into the game confident too!

Switzerland opened their campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over Oman, followed by a narrow 3-2 win against Chile. With India ranked world No. 2, the hosts head into the clash as clear favourites on paper.

7:10 PM

India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES Junior Hockey WC: India's strong start!

The hosts have showcased dominant scoring form in the tournament, first thrashing Chile 7-0 and then delivering a commanding 17-0 rout of Oman in Chennai.

7:02 PM

India vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE UPDATES Junior Hockey WC: IND looking to continue winning run!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup match between hosts India and Switzerland tonight. India led by Rohit have begun the tournament well and will look to get another 3 points in front of their home crowd when they take on the Swiss. Action begins at 8:15 PM IST.
First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

