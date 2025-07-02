Indian delegation engages IOC in discussions to host future Olympic Games

A delegation, featuring IOA President P T Usha and Gujarat's Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, met officials of the International Olympic Committee here to "explore the opportunity and feasibility of India hosting a future edition of the Olympic Games".

The delegation was here despite new IOC President Kirsty Coventry declaring that the entire host selection process was being paused and a working group being set up to figure out the "appropriate time" to identify a future host.

She had, however, made it clear that officials from India, which is seeking to host the 2036 Games, were welcome to engage in a dialogue.

The delegation also included senior officials from the IOA (Indian Olympic Association), the central sports ministry and the government of Gujarat, which is positioning itself as the future host. "This crucial exchange aimed to explore the opportunity and feasibility of India hosting a future edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," stated a press release from the visiting delegation. "The discussions provided a vital platform for the Indian delegation to articulate their vision for hosting a future Olympic Games in Amdavad (Ahmedabad)," it added. It said the exchange will help the India team "sharpen its ambition". "India's engagement with the Olympic Movement is at a transformative moment, one that goes beyond competitive sports to embrace the true spirit of Olympism - that is promoting peace, education and cultural exchange through sports," stated Usha.

"The Olympic Games in India would not just be a spectacular event, they would be one of generational impact for all Indians." Sanghavi said the state is committed to hosting the Games. "Our investments in sport and our commitment to the Olympic Movement are a testament to this. Hosting the Games would be a monumental step for Gujarat, fostering unprecedented growth and inspiring a new generation. "We are eager to be a true partner to the IOC in the coming months of this process and, hopefully, in the years to come, as we work together to realize this shared ambition," he added.

In her first press conference after taking charge, Coventry declared that there was an overwhelming support from the IOC members for a pause and review of the future host election process. "(This is) for two main reasons. Firstly, members want to be engaged more in the process and secondly there was a very big discussion on when should the next host be awarded," she added in her opening remarks after the two-day meeting. Coventry said the executive board members felt that the experience of already decided future hosts -- Los Angles (2028 Summer Games), Brisbane (2032 Summer Games), French Alps (2030 Winter Games) -- needs to be studied before proceeding on future proposals.