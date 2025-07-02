Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic credits doctor's pills for stomach relief in win

Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic credits doctor's pills for stomach relief in win

Djokovic needed a break while trailing 2-1 in the third set at Centre Court and was seen again later in that set Tuesday night.

Novak Djokovic
File Photo: Facebook
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Novak Djokovic was visited twice by a doctor for a stomach issue and given what he called miracle pills during a 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 victory over Alexandre Muller in Wimbledon's first round.

Djokovic needed a break while trailing 2-1 in the third set at Centre Court and was seen again later in that set Tuesday night.

I went from feeling my absolutely best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes, Djokovic said. Whether it was a stomach bug I don't know what it is, but just struggled with that. The energy kind of kicked back after some doctor's miracle pills and I managed to finish the match on a good note. 

He improved to 20-0 in opening matches at the All England Club, where he has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles. He's been to the final at each of the last six editions, although he lost at that stage to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024.

I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I have a chance. I think I always have a chance. I think I earned my right to really feel like I can go all the way to the title, the 38-year-old from Serbia said.

I always felt like grass, particularly in the second part of my career, was really the surface where I played my best tennis. So why not do it again?  Djokovic avoided the sort of upset that's been rampant on the tournament's initial two days: A total of 23 seeds 13 men, 10 women already is out of the field, tying the highest number at a Grand Slam tournament since 2001, when they began seeding 32 players in each singles bracket.

Did he consider stopping Tuesday because of how he was feeling?  No, he replied. I honestly wasn't thinking about that or taking that as an option.

Djokovic accumulated a whopping 27 break points against the unseeded Muller, converting seven.

Across the 3 hours, 19 minutes, Djokovic only faced three break chances for Muller none until the last set and saved each.

I came up with some big serves, said Djokovic, who will face Dan Evans of Britain on Thursday.

Overall, I served very well today. That's one of the things I've been working on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Juventus coach Igor Tudor laments tough Florida heat after Real loss

Kishore Jena pulls out of NC Classic due to injury, Yashvir to replace him

MS Dhoni files for trademark on his iconic cricket moniker 'Captain Cool'

Who will be the next sprint king? Gout is front-runner; here's how

FIFA Club World Cup R016: Benfica vs Chelsea live match time, streaming

Topics :WimbledonTennis News

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story