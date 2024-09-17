Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat makes 1st-round exit from China Open

Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a straight-game defeat to Canada's Brian Yang as he made an openiround exit from the China Open here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Indian, who won the Orleans Master last year, went down 13-21 16-21 to his Canadian opponent in a 36-minute men's round-of-32 contest of the Super 1000 tournament.

Rajawat, the world number 36, was a member of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup title two years ago.

World number 40 Kiran George is now the lone Indian challenger left in the men's singles event. He will take on Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto in the round of 32.