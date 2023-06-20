Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Inter-State Athletics Championships: Tamil Nadu crowned overall champions

The 62nd Inter-state Athletics Championships drew to a close today with another display of India's finest athletes competing for supremacy at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Jun 20 2023
The 62nd Inter-state Athletics Championships drew to a close today with another display of India's finest athletes competing for supremacy at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

This tournament held particular significance as it served as the qualifying event for both the upcoming Asian Games and Asian Athletic Championships, determining the participation of athletes. Its completion marked the second successful sporting event in Bhubaneswar this week, following the Intercontinental Cup 2023.

The closing ceremony recognized the finest performances of the five-day competition and was graced by dignitaries, including President, AFI, Adille Sumariwala, Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, Vineel Krishna, Planning Committee Chairman, Lalit Bhanot, Sr. Vice President, AFI, Anju Boddy George, and Treasurer, AFI, Madhukant Pathak.

The presentation of awards began with shot putter Tajinder Singh Toor winning Best Athlete (Male) and hurdler Jyothi Yaraji winning Best Athlete (Female) while Tamil Nadu won the Team Championship (Male), and Uttar Pradesh won the Team Championship (Female). The most coveted award of the competition, the award for Overall Champion was given to Tamil Nadu as well.

President, AFI, Adille Sumariwalla also spoke on the successful event, commending the infrastructure and extending his gratitude to the state of Odisha. "I would like to thank the government of Odisha for providing the absolute best facilities for athletes so that they can perform and qualify to the best of their abilities. Especially since this event was not planned for the month of June." He further added, "In terms of facilities this is probably the best location. It has a very good track so also the hospitality extended by the Odisha Government. The look and feel of this venue is also perfect for a competition."

Radhakrishnan Nair, the Chief Coach of Indian athletics further added, "AFI could not find a better location that the Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar. Over 800 of India's best athletes from across the country were hosted here and very well looked after." He also remarked on the upcoming indoor athletics stadium at the Kalinga Sports Complex. He said, " We are really looking forward to the upcoming indoor athletics stadium which will be the best in the country."

Secretary, Sports & Youth Services, Odisha, Vineel Krishna said, "We are immensely grateful to all the athletes, officials, and volunteers and support staff, who made the 62nd Inter State Senior Athletics Championship a resounding success. Congratulations to all the champions, we look forward to watching you bring more glory to India in your future endeavors. I wish every participant the very best.

First Published: Jun 20 2023

