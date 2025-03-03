Khelo India Winter Games 2025 to commence from March 9 in Gulmarg

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will begin on March 9 in the world-renowned health resort of Gulmarg, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launching its official website here on Monday.

With fresh snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir is set to host the second leg of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 in Gulmarg from March 9 to 12, ensuring a world-class winter sports experience in one of India's premier snow destinations. ALSO READ: Khelo India winter games in Kashmir postponed on 'insufficient snowfall'

"The event, initially scheduled for February 22-25, was postponed due to insufficient snowfall," an official said.

The chief minister launched the official website for Khelo India Winter Games 2025 (kwig2025.com) at the Civil Secretariat here.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah extended his best wishes to the organizers and inquired about the arrangements and the finalization of dates for the event.

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul in her presentation said that event will now take place from March 9-12 in Gulmarg.

She provided details of the schedule, including the arrival of teams on March 7, a night skiing demonstration, fireworks, a laser show, cultural programs, competitive events and the award ceremony.

She also highlighted the key features of the newly launched website, which will provide real-time updates and comprehensive event-related information.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Javed Ahmad Rana and Satish Sharma, and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo attended the launch event.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will feature four major events Alpine Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding and Nordic Skiing which will take place at Kongdoori and Gulmarg Club in Gulmarg.