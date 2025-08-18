Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ladakh Marathon set for 12th edition next month with 6,000+ participants

Ladakh Marathon set for 12th edition next month with 6,000+ participants

The Ladakh Marathon, featuring over 6,000 runners from 30 countries and six races ranging from a 5km community run to two Ultra-marathons, will return for its 12th edition from September 11 to 14.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
The organisers of the event stated that the world's highest AIMS-certified (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) event's gruelling Ultra-marathons will cover the 72km Khardung La Challenge and "the pinnacle of endurance racing", the 122km Silk Route Ultra.

"Spanning Leh and beyond, participants will race alongside the Indus River, through the high-altitude passes of Khardung La and Nubra, and across some of the most striking Himalayan scenery," a press release said.

The full schedule includes the Full Marathon (42.195km), Half Marathon (21km), an 11.2km run, and the 'Run Ladakh for Fun' 5km. 

The Silk Route Ultra will set off on September 11, sending runners on a 122km course from Kyagar Village at 10,000 ft, over the Khardung La at 17,618 ft, and into Leh Market.

"Nearly 300 athletes will take on the Khardung La Challenge on September 12, a 72km route from Khardung Village at 13,000 ft, over the pass, and into Leh. Over 60km of the route are charted above 13,000 ft, making this the highest ultra-marathon in the world and a true test of human potential."  All participants must undergo mandatory acclimatisation, arriving in Ladakh at least seven to ten days prior to their race day to adjust to the high altitude conditions.

"The Khardung La Challenge and the Silk Route Ultra push the limits of human endurance and conditioning, and this year's record registrations reflect a newer, fitter India, one that runs toward challenges, not away from them," said Chewang Motup Goba, Chairperson of High Altitude Sports Foundation, founder and organiser of the Ladakh Marathon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Sports News

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

