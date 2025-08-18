Neeraj Chopra books a place in Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has secured a spot in the Diamond League 2025 Final, scheduled in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 27 and 28. The reigning world champion did not compete at the Silesia leg in Poland on August 16, and his participation in the Brussels meeting on August 22 remains uncertain. However, with his current points tally, the Indian ace has already confirmed his place in the season finale.

Strong performance across earlier meets

Two-time Olympic medallist Chopra has collected 15 points from two appearances in the league so far — a second-place finish in Doha and a first-place finish in Paris. These results have placed him third in the overall standings, behind Trinidad's Keshorn Walcott, who leads with 17 points, and Germany's Julian Weber, also on 15 points but ahead on countback. The top six athletes after the Brussels leg will qualify for the Final in Zurich.