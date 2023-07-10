Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Lakshya Sen's triumph testament to his tenacity, determination: PM Modi

Lakshya Sen's triumph testament to his tenacity, determination: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Lakshya Sen on winning the final of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament

BS Web TeamPress Trust of India New Delhi
India's Lakshya Sen wins gold medal in men's singles badminton of the Commonwealth Games at the NEC arena in Birmingham on Monday. (ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Lakshya Sen on winning the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament, calling his success a testament to his tenacity and determination.

"Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Commonwealth Games champion Sen stormed into the final of the tournament in Canada with a straight-game win over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto. He then wnet on to win the final against China's Li Shefang 21-18, 22-20. Shefang is the reigning All England Champion and is ranked number one in the BWF World Tour Finals. 

Earlier, Sen, who had slipped to world number 19 after struggling to find his form early in the season, saw off the world number 11 Japanese 21-17 21-14 to enter his second Super 500 final and first BWF summit clash in over a year.

Also Read

Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in 2nd round after straight-game wins

Canada Open 2023: Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen seals Canada Open title beating All England champion Feng

Canada Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu storm into the semi-finals

Badminton Asia Mixed Championships: India beat UAE to qualify for knockouts

Wimbledon Day 8: Eubanks upsets Tsitsipas; Djokovic, Medvedev reach last 8

Parth Salunkhe, Aditi Swami latest archery heroes from drought-prone Satara

US Open Badminton: Laksya Sen, PV Sindhu once again in focus for India

Wimbledon: Champagne problems at SW19, fans to cork it when players serve

Wimbledon: bAzarenka of Belarus booed at after loss to Ukraine's Svitolina

Topics :Narendra ModiBadmintonBWF FinalsBadminton Rankings

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story