Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner wins the 1st set vs Zverev in the final

The stage is set for an electrifying climax at the Australian Open 2025 men's singles, with Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev ready to battle it out for the coveted title. One of these two talented players will walk away as the champion of the season's first Grand Slam. Zverev, who is aiming to secure his maiden Grand Slam title, faces off against the defending champion Sinner, who will look to defend his title in Melbourne at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic takes a jab at injury 'experts' by posting MRI of his leg Zverev reached this historic final after a dramatic semi-final clash with 10-time champion Novak Djokovic. The match took a turn when Djokovic, after a competitive first set, was forced to retire due to a thigh injury. Zverev had won the set in a tie-breaker, and with Djokovic struggling with discomfort, the Serb was unable to continue, handing Zverev a spot in the final.

On the other hand, Sinner cruised into the final after a dominant straight-set victory over the USA's Ben Shelton in their semi-final. The Italian has been in superb form throughout the tournament and will look to secure his second Australian Open title in as many years.

As these two heavyweights prepare for a thrilling showdown, the tennis world eagerly awaits to see who will rise to the occasion and claim the prestigious Australian Open 2025 men's singles crown.

Australian Open 2025 men's singles final live telecast details -

The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final will be available on the Sony Sports network

Australian Open 2025 men's singles final live streaming details -

The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.