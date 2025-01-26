Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner wins the 1st set vs Zverev in the final
LiveNew Update

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner wins the 1st set vs Zverev in the final

Zverev reached this historic final after a dramatic semi-final clash with 10-time champion Novak Djokovic. The match took a turn when Djokovic, after a competitive first set, was forced to retire.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Australian Open 2025
Australian Open 2025

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

3:49 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev with the lead again!

3:46 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner levels it up to 4-4!

3:42 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev in the lead!

3:36 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it level again!

3:30 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev back in the lead!

3:26 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it 2-2!

3:21 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 2-1!

3:15 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it 1-1!

3:11 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev takes the 1st game!

3:04 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the first set!

3:00 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner gets the break!

2:49 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner back with the lead!

2:44 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev back at it!

2:40 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner leads 3-2!

2:31 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 2-2!

2:25 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner leads 2-1!

2:22 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 1-1!

2:18 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the first game!

2:05 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Both players ready to come out!

1:53 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

1:42 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!

1:29 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Maiden title for Zverev?

1:18 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Sinner eyeing consecutive titles!

1:08 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner vs Zverev final showdown!

3:49 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev with the lead again!

Zverev has held his serve again and now leads 5-4 in the 2nd set.

2nd Set: Sinner 4-5 Zverev

3:46 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner levels it up to 4-4!

Another good game by Sinner as the score stands at 4-4 in the 2nd set. Sinner did look in som ediscomfort before the game but is alright now.

2nd Set: Sinner 4-4 Zverev

3:42 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev in the lead!

Alexander Zverev makes it 4-3 now in the 2nd set as he stays determined to ring the match to level terms.

2nd Set: Sinner 3-4 Zverev

3:36 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it level again!

It's 3-3 in the 2nd set as Sinner doesn't let Zverev get the break.

2nd Set: Sinner 3-3 Zverev

3:30 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev back in the lead!

Zverev manages to hold his serve and now leads 3-2!

2nd Set: Sinner 2-3 Zverev

3:26 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it 2-2!

Sinner makes it 2-2 now in the 2nd set. Zverev not looking at his best at the moment.

2nd Set: Sinner 2-2 Zverev

3:21 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 2-1!

Zverev comes back from 15-40 to take the game and prevent another early break for Sinner.

2nd Set: Sinner 1-2 Zverev

3:15 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it 1-1!

Sinner has got his game in the 2nd set as well, making it 1-1 now.

2nd Set: Sinner 1-1 Zverev

3:11 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev takes the 1st game!

Zverev has held his serve at the start of the 2nd set against Sinner.

2nd Set: Sinner 0-1 Zverev

3:04 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the first set!

Jannik Sinner has played some brilliant tennis in the last 10 minutes and has got himself the first set of the match against Zverev. 6-3 it is.

3:00 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner gets the break!

Sinner has taken the break in the 1st set and will now serve for the 1st set in the final.

1st Set: Sinner 5-3 Zverev

2:49 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner back with the lead!

4-3 for Sinner in the 1st set now as both players can't seem to get past one another's serve at the moment.

1st Set: Sinner 4-3 Zverev

2:44 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev back at it!

Zverev has made it 3-3 now as the German holds his serve too.

1st Set: Sinner 3-3 Zverev

2:40 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner leads 3-2!

Sinner has amanged to take the 5th game after a hard fight from Zverev. Still no break in this final match.

1st Set: Sinner 3-2 Zverev

2:31 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zverev makes it 2-2!

Sinner tried his best to take the break but Zverev stayed resilient and fought to win the 4th game.

1 Set: Sinner 2-2 Zverev
Next »

The stage is set for an electrifying climax at the Australian Open 2025 men's singles, with Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev ready to battle it out for the coveted title. One of these two talented players will walk away as the champion of the season's first Grand Slam. Zverev, who is aiming to secure his maiden Grand Slam title, faces off against the defending champion Sinner, who will look to defend his title in Melbourne at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.
 
Zverev reached this historic final after a dramatic semi-final clash with 10-time champion Novak Djokovic. The match took a turn when Djokovic, after a competitive first set, was forced to retire due to a thigh injury. Zverev had won the set in a tie-breaker, and with Djokovic struggling with discomfort, the Serb was unable to continue, handing Zverev a spot in the final.  ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic takes a jab at injury 'experts' by posting MRI of his leg
 
On the other hand, Sinner cruised into the final after a dominant straight-set victory over the USA's Ben Shelton in their semi-final. The Italian has been in superb form throughout the tournament and will look to secure his second Australian Open title in as many years.
 
As these two heavyweights prepare for a thrilling showdown, the tennis world eagerly awaits to see who will rise to the occasion and claim the prestigious Australian Open 2025 men's singles crown.
 
Australian Open 2025 men's singles final live telecast details - 
 
The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final will be available on the Sony Sports network
 
Australian Open 2025 men's singles final live streaming details - 
 
The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Australian OpenTennis

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News