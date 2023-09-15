MotoGP Bharat ropes in oil major IndianOil as title sponsor for the event

MotoGP Bharat has roped in IndianOil as the title sponsor for the event scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to 24, its promoter Fairstreet Sports said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to welcome IndianOil as our title sponsor for MotoGP Bharat. As we gear up for the country's biggest racing event, this association with one of India's energy giants adds a new layer of excitement to it," said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, founder and chief operating officer of FairStreet Sports.

On Thursday, the first batch of motorcycles started arriving at the Buddh International Circuit, event organisers said. The motorcycles, engines, tires and safety barriers arrived in New Delhi via air freight and were transported to the venue.

The race at the Buddh International Circuit is scheduled to be held on September 22-24. The event will see participation from 42 teams and 84 riders.

"The arrival of equipment has added to the excitement. Most bikes landed in New Delhi and were transported to the Buddh International Circuit under heavy police security. The remaining bikes and equipment will arrive in the next lot," said Amit Sandill, racing director for FairStreet Sports.

The Grand Prix of India will see some of the biggest names in Grand Prix motorcycle racing such as Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo, among others, in action.

The race will be live streamed on Jio Cinema and Sports18 in India, while tickets for the event are available on BookMyShow. Last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath unveiled the tickets for the event. They are priced in the range of Rs 800 to Rs 40,000. MotoGP Bharat will be the biggest motorsport event to take place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.