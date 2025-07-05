Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj's first throw invaid; Yugo at top with 79.97m throw

Indian athletics enters a landmark chapter today, Saturday, July 5, as the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru plays host to the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic—a one-of-a-kind javelin event that brings the spotlight firmly onto India’s growing presence in global track and field.

This isn’t just a celebration of India’s Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra; it’s a top-tier international meet, officially part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold—the highest level outside the Diamond League. For the first time ever, India joins an elite club of nations hosting Gold-level events, standing alongside iconic meets like the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic.

What makes today’s meet especially significant is its sharp focus on javelin. Just as Sweden has the Mondo Classic, named after pole vault sensation Armand Duplantis, India now has a flagship event under Chopra’s name. The NC Classic is expected to draw a high-quality field of throwers aiming for crucial ranking points and qualification standards for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

Neeraj, who continues to redefine the Indian sporting narrative, is not just participating but also playing host—signalling a new era where Indian athletes take ownership of the global stage. More than just a competition, the NC Classic is a statement: India is ready to be a serious player in international athletics.

With world-class talent set to take the field, today’s event promises top-tier action and marks a proud moment for Indian sport.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Participants list

Category Name Country Notable Achievements Personal Best (m) International Thomas Röhler Germany 2016 Olympic Champion; considered one of the all-time greats 93.9 International Julius Yego Kenya 2015 World Champion; 2016 Olympic Silver Medallist; pioneer of African javelin 92.72 International Curtis Thompson USA 2023 Pan American Games Champion; consistent Diamond League performer 87.76 International Martin Konečný Czech Republic Finalist at 2022 European Championships; top Czech performer 80.59 International Luiz Mauricio Da Silva Brazil Multiple podiums at South American Championships across age groups 86.62 International Rumesh Pathirage Sri Lanka 2024 Asian Throwing Championships Gold Medallist; national record holder 85.45 International Cyprian Mrzygłod Poland 2019 European U23 Champion; personal best set in Kuortane in 2025 85.92 Indian Neeraj Chopra India Olympic Gold Medallist (2020), World Champion, Diamond League Winner 90.23 Indian Sachin Yadav India 2025 Asian Championships Silver Medallist; 2025 Federation Cup & National Games Gold Medallist 85.16 Indian Rohit Yadav India 2025 National Games Silver Medallist; comeback after 2023 surgery 83.4 Indian Sahil Silwal India 2024 National Inter-State Champion; Gold at 2024 Winckelmann Games 81.81 Indian Yashvir Singh India 2025 Asian Championships competitor; former U-20 Fed Cup record holder 82.57

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event will be available on JioCinema and Hotstar in India.

