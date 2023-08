Neeraj Chopra records: The 'Golden Boy' now has everything his sport offers

Neeraj Chopra made his country proud again. With a big throw of 88.17 metres, Neeraj won the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. 25-year-old Neeraj also scripted a new history, becoming the first Indian to win the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in the early hour of Monday.





World Athletics Championships 2023: Final score



Rank Throw Competition Date 1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 2 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22 3 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 26-Aug-22 4 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q 25-Aug-23 5 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23 6 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 7 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q 21-Jul-22 8 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F 23-Jul-22 9 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F 27-08-2023 10 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India) 5-Mar-21 11 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia) 27-Aug-18 12 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 13 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa) 28-Jan-20 14 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala, India) 17-Mar-21 15 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland) 30-Jun-23 16 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21 17 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 18 87.43m Doha Diamond League (Qatar) 4-May-18 19 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21 20 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 21 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22 22 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 23 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 (Finland) 26-Jun-21 24 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 (Finland) 18-Jun-22 25 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 26 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifying (Japan) 4-Aug-21 27 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23 28 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz, Poland) 23-Jul-16 29 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast, Australia) 14-Apr-18 *Source: Olympics.com *Source: Olympics.com Meanwhile, in another first, three Indians finished in the top eight with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in the top eight of an event in the World Championships.