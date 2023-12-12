Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates India's largest Sports Science Centre

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates India's largest Sports Science Centre

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik inaugurated India's largest state-of-the-art Sports Science Centre at the Kalinga Stadium. This centre has been established in partnership with Abhinav Bindra

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
ANI Others

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a landmark step, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated India's largest state-of-the-art Sports Science Centre at the Kalinga Stadium. This centre has been established in partnership with Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist.

This inclusive facility, designed to cater to athletes across various disciplines, is poised to become a hub for injury management, rehabilitation, recovery, and performance enhancement, catering comprehensively to the needs of sporting talent in the region while also being accessible to elite athletes of India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This Sports Science Centre features specialised labs to ensure that athletes receive care and support tailored to their unique needs, cultivating their potential and propelling them towards excellence.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Sh Naveen Patnaik, said "The establishment of this Sports Science Centre marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to nurturing sporting talent. By integrating top-notch equipment and expertise, this Centre will serve as a catalyst for our athletes' growth, enabling them to achieve their fullest potential."

Advancements in sports science and technology have revolutionized athletic performance, enabling smarter training methods. This state-of-the-art facility, the largest in the country, stands as a testament to Odisha's commitment to nurturing sporting excellence. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the centre incorporates the best of global best practices.

The comprehensive team of experts, including bio-mechanists, sports scientists, physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, strength and conditioning specialists, psychologists, nutritionists, sports masseurs, and nurses, ensures a holistic approach to athlete wellbeing and development.

Para-athletes will find a dedicated focus here, with custom-designed equipment addressing their unique needs. The facility also integrates revolutionary technologies such as anti-gravity weight-bearing, sensory deprivation, and cryogenic therapy, expediting recovery and ensuring a swift return to the field.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, V K Pandian, Sports and Youth Services Minister, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Sports Secretary, Odisha, Vineel Krishna were present on this occasion.

Also Read

Odisha CM inaugurates India's largest Sports Science Centre in Kalinga

Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra among speakers for RCB's sports conference

Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for floods as monsoon sets in

Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport

Fight against corruption in BJD govt: Amit Shah asks Odisha BJP leaders

Iga Swiatek equals Serena, wins WTA Player of the Year twice in a row

Junior World Cup Hockey: India come from behind to beat Dutch, make semis

Indian wieghtlifter Mirabai Chanu set to miss Asian Championships in Feb

Khelo India is famous among millions of people in country: Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers urge Anurag Thakur to stop Sanjay Singh's WFI poll candidacy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha Abhinav Bindrasports

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story