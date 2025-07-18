Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Datanomics: India's chess stocks soar, checkmating the opponents

Datanomics: India's chess stocks soar, checkmating the opponents

India has had a total of 87 GMs in its chess history

India has produced 87 GMs in its chess history. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Last week, Harikrishnan A from Tamil Nadu became India’s 87th grandmaster (GM) after winning the La Plagne International Chess Festival in France. As the world celebrates International Chess Day on Sunday, it is an opportune moment to examine India’s global rise in the sport, which originated in ancient India. 
 
Tamil Nadu, India’s chess powerhouse
 
India has produced 87 GMs in its chess history. Tamil Nadu has been India's chess powerhouse, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of these GMs. The first GM, Viswanathan Anand, also hailed from Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra and West Bengal follow, with 12 and 11 GMs, respectively. South Indian states, including Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, have also contributed multiple GMs to the chess community.
 
India added 46 GMs since 2016
 
Anand became India's first GM in 1987. Following him, the next GMs were in 1991 and 1997. In the first decade of the 21st century, India produced 18 GMs. This tally was equalled in just the next five years. During the 2016-20 period, India added a whopping 26 GMs, followed by 20 more GMs between 2021 and 2025.
 
Four Indian GMs in top 10 rankings
 
Currently, 14 Indians (nine men and five women) are ranked in the top 50 based on their live ratings in the classical format. Notably, three Indian men and one woman are in the top 10 of the classical format, including the world champion D Gukesh, and prodigies Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa. 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

