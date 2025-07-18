Datanomics: India's chess stocks soar, checkmating the opponents

Last week, Harikrishnan A from Tamil Nadu became India’s 87th grandmaster (GM) after winning the La Plagne International Chess Festival in France. As the world celebrates International Chess Day on Sunday, it is an opportune moment to examine India’s global rise in the sport, which originated in ancient India.

Tamil Nadu, India’s chess powerhouse

India added 46 GMs since 2016

Anand became India's first GM in 1987. Following him, the next GMs were in 1991 and 1997. In the first decade of the 21st century, India produced 18 GMs. This tally was equalled in just the next five years. During the 2016-20 period, India added a whopping 26 GMs, followed by 20 more GMs between 2021 and 2025.

Four Indian GMs in top 10 rankings

Currently, 14 Indians (nine men and five women) are ranked in the top 50 based on their live ratings in the classical format. Notably, three Indian men and one woman are in the top 10 of the classical format, including the world champion D Gukesh, and prodigies Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa.